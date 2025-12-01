Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

A foreign woman remains at large after stealing two boxes of snus from a shop at Holiday Beach Walk in the Ao Nang district of Krabi province on Saturday, November 29.

Chutchalit Wongwatjanakil, the owner of the snus and kratom shop Term, posted in the Krabi Marketplace Facebook group seeking information about the suspect. He included CCTV images of the woman and wrote:

“This foreigner stole my products. The shop has filed a police report. If you see this woman at a hotel or anywhere please contact me immediately at 081-556-6688 or 098-195-5598. Thank you.”

CCTV footage shows the woman, wearing a striped halter top, entering the shop with a friend. She was seen holding two boxes of snus directly beneath a sign that read “Do Not Steal.” Her companion waited at the entrance. It was unclear whether the friend was involved in the theft, and the shop owner did not reveal the value of the stolen items.

Some netizens criticised Chutchalit for blurring the suspect’s eyes in the photos, saying it made it harder for locals to identify her. They urged him to publish the full image.

Chutchalit responded that police had warned him not to reveal the suspect’s full face due to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). He said anyone wanting to see clearer images should contact him privately via Messenger.

In a similar story reported in May, a group of tourists was caught on CCTV attempting to steal money from a tip box at a bar on Koh Phi Phi. Staff confronted them and forced them to return the cash.

Another shoplifting case was reported April last year when two foreign women were also caught stealing souvenirs from a shop on Railay Beach. They pretended to browse the merchandise before slipping handmade hair ties and feather hangers into a bag.