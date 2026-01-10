100-billion-baht ‘Disneyland Thailand’ proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint

Inside the 100-Billion-Baht "Disneyland Thailand" Proposal: A Strategic Bet on the Tokyo Model

BANGKOK — A proposal to establish “Disneyland Thailand” has drawn significant attention from the investment sector following a detailed analysis by the financial publication Longtunman.

The report outlines a project with an estimated value of 100 billion baht, positioning it as a strategic development for the Thai tourism industry.

Disneyland Thailand will likely operate under a licensing structure similar to that of Tokyo Disneyland, which is owned and managed by the Oriental Land Company rather than The Walt Disney Company.

In this proposed framework, Thai investors would act as the primary developers, responsible for capital expenditures related to land acquisition, construction, and operations. The Walt Disney Company would grant intellectual property rights and receive royalty fees, thereby limiting its direct financial exposure while expanding its brand presence.

The report cites the strong financial performance of the Oriental Land Company in 2024 as a basis for the project’s potential viability. Analysts suggest that a theme park of this scale would serve as a primary anchor for the tourism sector, distinguishing Thailand from regional competitors.

The facility aims to attract high-spending international visitors and increase the average length of stay, moving the industry beyond its traditional focus on natural and cultural tourism.

If executed, this 100-billion-baht initiative would represent a significant expansion of Thailand’s service sector infrastructure. The project aligns with broader economic goals to diversify tourism revenue streams.

By utilizing the licensing model, the development seeks to secure a global tourism asset while managing the financial risks associated with large-scale entertainment infrastructure.

