Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide

A case initially believed to be an accidental fall has shifted to a homicide investigation after video evidence revealed a fatal assault by a family member in Udon Thani Province.

Police from Saeng Khom Police Station confirmed that a 52-year-old man, identified as Jaroon, was found dead beneath a bridge in Saeng Khom District on the morning of January 8, 2026. His body was discovered under the Huai Bo bridge in Village 7, Saeng Khom Subdistrict. Investigators estimated he had been dead for approximately four days. At the scene, he was found holding a bottle of white liquor.

Early assessments suggested the man had fallen from the bridge while intoxicated. Relatives told officers that Jaroon had a history of mental illness and heavy alcohol use. Based on these details, police initially treated the case as an accidental death.

The investigation changed direction after villagers from Non Suksa Village submitted a video clip to police on January 9. The footage showed Jaroon being verbally abused and physically assaulted by his older brother, Paisan, aged 57. According to police, the video contradicted the earlier assumption of an accidental fall.

Following the submission of the footage, officers summoned Paisan for questioning. During interrogation, he admitted to assaulting his younger brother on January 4. He told investigators that the two had argued frequently and had been drinking on the day of the incident.

Paisan stated that while travelling by motorcycle to visit another relative in Saeng Khom District, the brothers stopped at the bridge. Jaroon reportedly sat on the bridge railing, at which point Paisan pushed him in the chest, causing him to fall into the water below. Paisan said he did not intend to cause death and claimed he was intoxicated at the time.

Police said Paisan later told relatives that he had killed his brother and thrown him from the bridge. This statement, combined with the video evidence, led officers to formally detain him.

Pol Lt Col Thanin Inkong, deputy superintendent of Saeng Khom Police Station and acting station superintendent, said the suspect has confessed and is now facing prosecution under Thai criminal law. Charges will be filed based on the results of the investigation and forensic findings.

Details of the case were first reported by Khaosod, which cited police sources and villagers involved in submitting the video evidence.

The suspect remains in police custody as legal proceedings continue.