Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 1:26 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Eliud Kipchoge

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana joined thousands of runners yesterday, November 30, at the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, where she ran alongside Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

This year marks the eighth edition of the event, held at Pathumwan Princess Hotel and Sanam Luang. More than 50,000 runners from around the world registered to take part.

The marathon was organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Athletics Association of Thailand and Thailand Tri-League.

Her Majesty presided over the opening ceremony and participated in the 21.1-kilometre half marathon with Kipchoge and more than 20,000 runners. She crossed the finish line at Sanam Luang at 4.29am, completing the distance in two hours, 13 minutes and 40 seconds.

After finishing, Queen Suthida received a commemorative medal from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and a finisher’s shirt from Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao.

Photo via Facebook/ Eliud Kipchoge

Her Majesty then visited the starting point of the 10-kilometre race at the Phra Mae Thorani Fountain, where she sounded the air horn to send off the runners before observing the competition.

Kipchoge later shared his appreciation on Facebook, posting photos of the event with a caption reading…

“There is something magical about running through the streets of Bangkok at night. What made it even more special was running 21.1km alongside Her Majesty Queen Suthida, a moment I will carry in my heart forever. Thank you to everyone who made this race, and my week in Thailand, so memorable. Asante.”

Photo via Facebook/ Eliud Kipchoge

Her Majesty also joined the 10-kilometre race at last year’s Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok, running alongside Kipchoge.

Ahead of this year’s event, Kipchoge took part in the “Kipchoge Footprint Ceremony” at Benjakitti Park, where he left his footprint as an inspiration for runners and to help promote Thai tourism.

The BMA stated that Thailand aims to elevate the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok into one of the world’s top ten marathons, meeting World Athletics standards and strengthening Bangkok’s position as a global sports tourism destination.

Photo via Facebook/ Eliud Kipchoge

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

