Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin

Authorities conducting humanitarian clearance operations along the Thai-Cambodian border have discovered nine anti-personnel landmines in Surin Province, according to official reports released on January 10, 2026.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center stated that mine clearance activities are continuing as part of efforts to create safe access routes for military personnel and local communities in border areas affected by past conflict.

On January 9, teams from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters were deployed through the National Mine Action Center and Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3 to carry out mine detection operations in Surin and Buriram provinces. The mission was conducted in coordination with local infantry units stationed along the border.

In Surin Province, clearance teams supported the 24th Infantry Battalion at Chong Samet in opening a safe passage measuring one metre wide and 250 metres long. Officials confirmed that no landmines or unexploded ordnance were found along that specific route.

However, during a separate operation at Hill 225 in Surin Province, clearance teams working alongside the 27th Infantry Battalion identified nine MD82B anti-personnel landmines. The devices were located during route-breaching work intended to improve troop movement and reduce risks in the area.

Following the discovery, Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3 coordinated with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Buriram Province to inspect nearby locations for additional hazards. During these inspections, five items of unexploded ordnance linked to earlier fighting were recovered.

The recovered ordnance was transported to a secure storage facility operated by the 216th Border Patrol Police Company Task Force in Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province. Authorities said the items are being held pending formal approval for controlled destruction.

Additional discoveries were reported in nearby districts. In Ban Sai Tho 10 Tai, Sai Takoo Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, four 100 mm artillery shells were found. In Ban Sai Tho 7 Tai, Chantaphet Subdistrict, one 100 mm mortar round was detected during inspection activities.

Officials said the clearance work forms part of ongoing efforts to reduce risks posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance along the border. Details of the operation were originally reported by Khaosod, citing information from military and disaster prevention agencies.

Authorities confirmed that clearance operations will continue in other identified areas as part of long-term safety measures.