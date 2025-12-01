Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

A Thai woman allegedly occupied a man’s house for five months and later claimed ownership of the property, accusing the homeowner of stealing her mobile phone to complete the house purchase and other financial transactions.

The victim, an animator who requested anonymity, shared videos of the incident on his Facebook page, Left Right, showing the moment he called police to remove the intruder. He captioned the post…

“Live a content life. A crazy woman took over my home and claimed ownership of it.”

In the video, police officers approached a locked room on the second floor where the woman had been staying. After knocking several times without a response, officers announced their entry before unlocking the door with a key.

Inside, the woman filmed the police and the homeowner, insisting the house belonged to her. She claimed…

“This is my home. I already bought it. That’s it. I’m a software developer. He accessed my personal information on cloud storage. He used my phone to buy this house and a car. He tortured me and tried to get rid of me. He called police to arrest me and tried to send me to medical centres.”

Thai woman takes over house
Photo via Facebook/ Left Right

She went on to allege that the homeowner was the son of her ex-boyfriend and accused him of repeatedly hurting her, saying she forgave him because he was too young to realise what was right and wrong.

The homeowner later posted additional videos showing officers removing the woman from the property. She was heard screaming and resisting the officers.

Speaking to ThaiRath, the homeowner said the incident took place at his house in Bangkok. He had been away for five months and returned to find the woman living there. He claimed she initially asked to stay temporarily while looking for a job, saying she knew his father.

Thai homeowner exposed woman taking over his home in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Left Right

However, she never sought employment and demanded that he pay all her expenses. He also alleged she physically assaulted his father before locking herself inside the upstairs room.

The story sparked many questions among netizens, who were confused about the relationship between the woman and the homeowner’s family, and why the family had allowed her to stay in the first place.

