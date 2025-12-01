6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos

Police yesterday, November 30, arrested six suspects for stealing beer from a container train at Hat Yai Train Station during the ongoing flood crisis in Songkhla. Officers are still searching for the ringleader and additional suspects.

Videos showing several Thai men removing crates of beer from four railway containers and carrying them away went viral on Thai social media on Friday, November 28. The train station was only one kilometre from Hat Yai Police Station.

The Facebook page Army Military Force claimed the suspects were residents of Area 8, the same neighbourhood where multiple rescue teams previously reported gunfire and threats while attempting to evacuate flood victims.

The beer theft came shortly after another controversial incident, in which locals were seen taking food, drinks and alcohol from a flooded 7-Eleven store after the shop’s glass entrance was shattered by rising water.

Both incidents triggered heated online debate. Some argued that residents were desperate and stole to survive, while others insisted the acts were criminal, particularly in cases involving alcohol, which is not considered essential for survival.

The beer theft drew even more public criticism as people questioned whether CP All, which operates 7-Eleven, and beer manufacturers would file complaints.

Piti Bhirombhakdi, deputy managing director of Boon Rawd Brewery, producer of Singha beer, responded on Facebook, saying that although the company deployed its volunteer group, Singha Arsa, to help flood victims.

However, Piti pointed out that free beer was not a part of their support. He confirmed that the brewery would take legal action against the thieves.

Following the announcement, officers from Provincial Police Region 9 launched raids in Area 8 and arrested six suspects identified as Jaroon Suwanmanee, Prasin Chaicharnyut, Mongkhon Saetan, Warinthorn Leng-ei, Suchart Itsadun and Piyapong Noodaeng.

Police seized a large number of crates of Chang beer as evidence. The suspects initially claimed they stole the beer due to shortages of food and drinking water. However, the quantity recovered suggested an intention to resell rather than consume.

The suspects were charged under Section 340 of the Criminal Law for conspiring with more than three people to commit theft, an offence punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison and a fine of 200,000 to 300,000 baht.

Channel 7 reported that police are still investigating the suspected ringleader and other accomplices.

Regarding the 7-Eleven looting incident, CP All has not yet taken legal action against individuals seen in viral videos removing goods from the store.