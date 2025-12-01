Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 1, 2025, 3:29 PM
Bangkok skyline blanketed by PM2.5 dust | Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Bangkok and 47 other provinces have reported hazardous air quality status as ultrafine particulate matter (PM2.5) has risen in the past 24 hours, according to researchers.

The government considers the PM2.5 level of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) to be the safe limit. As of 3pm yesterday, November 30, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported that levels ranged from 38.3 to 60.7 µg/m³ in Bangkok and the affected provinces.

Nong Khai, located in the northeast, recorded the highest level at 60.7µg/m³. In Bangkok, the average PM2.5 concentration was 49.1µg/m³, with all 50 districts reporting unsafe air quality, and Nong Khaem district experiencing the highest level at 53.4µg/m³.

The three provinces with the highest elevated PM2.5 levels, in descending order, include Bung Kan in the northeast, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram in the centre. These areas reported significantly higher concentrations compared to other affected provinces.

On the other hand, Bangkok Post reported that many provinces in the south and north reported levels between 20 and 24.9µg/m³, which are well below the government’s safe threshold. These provinces, listed in ascending order, are Satun, Songkhla, Phuket, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Narathiwat, Phangnga, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, and Phatthalung.

A high-pressure system moving in China will likely cause greater Bangkok to experience unsafe PM2.5 levels until tomorrow, Narong Ruangsri, permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, stated. He advised residents to wear face masks outdoors and for vulnerable groups to stay indoors.

Air pollution in Bangkok on February 15, 2024 | Photo via AP News/Sakchai Lalit

Furthermore, Narong added that hotspots have increased across the Central Plains and parts of the northeast as harvest season wraps up. Air quality is expected to improve between Wednesday and Friday with better ventilation and airflow.

Separately, the current PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are worse than before. On November 12, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that while most districts maintained safe air quality, Lat Krabang (39.8 µg/m³), Bueng Kum (39.6 µg/m³), and Prawet (39.2 µg/m³) were reaching orange levels. The citywide average remained at 24.1 µg/m³, which was below the national safety threshold of 37.5 µg/m³

