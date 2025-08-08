WhatsApp wipes out 6.8 million scam accounts in global crackdown

Meta warns users to stay alert as Southeast Asia scam centres use forced labour to target victims worldwide

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of Yahoo Finance

WhatsApp has obliterated 6.8 million scam accounts in just six months, in what parent company Meta calls a major strike against global fraud networks.

The social media giant says many of the accounts were tied to organised crime syndicates in Southeast Asia, notorious for running scam centres staffed by people forced into the work. Victims of these centres have been duped out of billions of dollars through fake investment schemes, job offers, and other fraudulent ploys.

The announcement came as WhatsApp rolled out fresh anti-scam features, including alerts when a user is added to a group chat by someone not in their contacts. Meta says these measures aim to stop scammers before they can “operationalise” their schemes.

One common tactic involves criminals hijacking accounts or adding unsuspecting users to investment-themed group chats. In one case, WhatsApp, Meta, and ChatGPT developer OpenAI collaborated to disrupt a Cambodian group pushing a bogus rent-a-scooter pyramid scheme. The syndicate allegedly used ChatGPT to craft messages and instructions for victims, offering cash for social media “likes” to build fake legitimacy.

Meta says fraudsters typically initiate contact via text message, then move conversations to social media or private messaging apps. The scams often conclude on payment or cryptocurrency platforms, where victims are pressured into paying upfront for fake “guaranteed” returns.

“There is always a catch, and it should be a red flag for everyone.”

Photo courtesy of Avast

UK consumer rights watchdog Which? welcomed the takedown but urged Meta to go further. Consumer law expert Lisa Webb said users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are “inundated” with fraudulent ads and offers. She called on UK regulator Ofcom to enforce rules under the Online Safety Act to hold tech firms accountable for the content they host.

Law enforcement in countries including Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand have warned that scam centres often lure workers with fake job ads before trapping them in exploitative conditions. Singapore police have told residents to be cautious of any unusual requests on messaging apps, reported the BBC.

WhatsApp is encouraging all users to enable two-step verification and remain vigilant. Meta says the fight against scammers is ongoing—and it’s prepared to shut down millions more accounts to protect its users.

