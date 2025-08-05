In a damning AI data leak that has sparked global outrage, a lawyer allegedly used ChatGPT to plan the low-cost eviction of an Amazonian tribe—revealing how artificial intelligence (AI) can be twisted into a tool for exploitation.

A leaked ChatGPT conversation has revealed a chilling exchange in which a user—allegedly a lawyer for a multinational energy company—asked how to “displace a small Amazonian indigenous community from their territories” to build a dam and hydroelectric plant.

The conversation, conducted in Italian, reportedly included requests for legal loopholes, negotiation tricks, and psychological tactics to pressure the tribe into leaving their ancestral land for as little compensation as possible.

The damning exchange, published by Futurism, was discovered through a now-disabled ChatGPT feature that inadvertently made tens of thousands of user chats publicly accessible. The incident highlights growing concerns about AI privacy, with critics warning that sensitive conversations—some containing corporate or personal secrets—could easily end up indexed online.

The lawyer’s prompt, which included phrasing like “minimise costs” and “evict with minimal resistance,” has stirred particular outrage. Experts say it exemplifies how powerful generative tools can be repurposed to support unethical—and possibly illegal—actions, especially in contexts involving indigenous rights, land grabs, and environmental harm.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, quickly removed the feature once users discovered chats appearing in Google search results. But critics argue the damage was already done.

“This isn’t just about privacy. It’s about ethics,” said one anonymous AI ethicist. “You now have bots helping plan human rights violations.”

The broader context of the leak includes similar breaches from other AI platforms, including xAI’s Grok, where over 100,000 user conversations were exposed, according to Android Headlines. Internal memos from tech giants like Amazon have long warned employees not to share confidential information with chatbots, fearing precisely this kind of exposure.

The implications extend beyond AI companies to the corporations using them. Legal experts suggest the lawyer’s inquiry, if genuine, could point to corporate misconduct and warrant investigation. Meanwhile, human rights advocates are calling for stronger regulation to prevent AI from being weaponised against vulnerable communities, WebProNews reported.

“The content of this query is appalling,” said one critic online. “It shows AI is only as ethical as the hands that wield it.”

As regulators worldwide debate how to govern AI, this leak may serve as a watershed moment, exposing how quickly innovation can become exploitation if unchecked.