Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

Police in Rayong are investigating after a toddler’s body was found near a roadside restaurant, with signs of severe injuries and possible foul play.

Rayong police have launched a full-scale investigation after the body of a two year old boy was discovered abandoned and unclothed near a roadside restaurant in Mueang subdistrict, Nikhom Phatthana district.

Officers were alerted to the harrowing find yesterday, November 14. The child, aged two years and 10 months, was found lying face down in a grassy area with multiple severe injuries. His ears were missing, and initial forensic assessments suggest he had been dead for more than 10 hours.

Police Lieutenant Athit Suras from Nikhom Phatthana Police Station coordinated the response, bringing in a forensic doctor, crime scene investigators, and Siam Rayong Rescue Foundation. Police Colonel Chaiphong Saengphongchai, the station superintendent, also arrived at the scene with an investigative team.

Forensic experts are working to determine the cause of death and the extent of the injuries. Officers described the scene as deeply distressing and confirmed that the child had no clothing and bore clear signs of violent harm.

The boy’s 26 year old father told police he had left his son in the care of a female employee at a nearby restaurant the previous night. He said he had ridden his motorcycle to drop off another worker and returned shortly after, only to find both the employee and his child missing. When questioned, the woman claimed she did not know how the boy disappeared.

A search was launched immediately but proved unsuccessful until the child’s body was found later that evening.

Police are now questioning everyone involved, including the restaurant staff and those who were present at the time the child went missing. Officers are also examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas in hopes of piecing together the boy’s final movements and identifying anyone who may have interacted with him before his death, reported KhaoSod.

“We are treating this as a very serious case and are gathering all available evidence. We will determine exactly what happened and who is responsible.”

Forensic analysis is ongoing, and the boy’s body has been sent for a detailed examination to establish precise timelines and causes of injury.

The investigation remains active, with police urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to uncover the truth behind the toddler’s death.