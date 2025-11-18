Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row

Photo of the perpetrator courtesy of KhaoSod

A former inmate was seriously injured in northeast Thailand after being shot with a crossbow during a drunken row over a borrowed phone request.

Police in Buriram province are investigating an altercation that left a man with a fishing arrow lodged in his neck after he allegedly tried to attack a high-school student who refused to lend him her phone.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm yesterday, November 17, in Satuek district and was reported by Police Lieutenant Colonel Nathakorn Waeokrathok of Chum Saeng Police Station. Emergency responders arrived to find 30 year old Kaweewat with a serious neck wound, caused by a crossbow bolt designed for fishing.

He was stabilised at the scene and rushed to Satuek Hospital for emergency treatment.

Photo courtesy of Matichon
Photos courtesy of KhaoSod

A resident, 33 year old Likhit, said he witnessed the injured man stumbling into the area, bleeding heavily with the arrow still embedded. The alleged perpetrator was identified as 51 year old Watchara, the girl’s father and Kaweewat’s uncle-in-law.

Police quickly arrested Watchara and confiscated the crossbow used in the attack.

During questioning, Watchara admitted to shooting Kaweewat but claimed it was in self-defence. He told police that Kaweewat had recently been released from Buriram prison, where he had served time for drug offences. Earlier that day, Kaweewat had helped him harvest rice, and the two had been drinking together afterwards.

Later in the evening, Kaweewat reportedly asked to borrow a mobile phone from Watchara’s daughter so he could contact his mother in Chon Buri and ask for money. When the girl refused, explaining she needed the device for schoolwork, Kaweewat became aggressive and started shouting.

Watchara said he stepped in to calm things down, but Kaweewat suddenly charged at him. Fearing for his safety, he grabbed the nearby crossbow and fired, striking Kaweewat in the neck, reported KhaoSod.

Police said Watchara had been drinking at the time of the incident. He was charged with causing serious bodily harm and remains in custody pending legal proceedings.

