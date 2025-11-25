Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 9:45 AM
73 1 minute read
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A drug suspect escaped in handcuffs while being transferred by police in Phuket, prompting an ongoing manhunt and a review of CCTV footage across the area.

Police in Phuket are scrambling to locate a drug suspect who escaped while being transported by Thalang district officers to Wichit Police Station late Friday night, November 21.

The suspect, identified in police reports as 37 year old Ex Chanaphai from Surat Thani, managed to flee custody in the dark while still in handcuffs, prompting an island-wide search.

According to Deputy Chief of Wichit Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda, officers are now reviewing CCTV footage throughout the area in an attempt to trace the fugitive’s movements.

“We checked every route he might have run to. It was late at night and very dark. He ran while still handcuffed, and we couldn’t see which way he went.”

Chanaphai was originally arrested by Thalang District officials at around 1.17am on Friday at a residential building in Wichit. Officers reported seizing 12 methamphetamine pills, 0.59 grammes of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone and a Honda Wave motorbike during the raid.

The escape occurred during the suspect’s transfer to Wichit Police Station. According to Thalang officers, Chanaphai pushed past his escorts and bolted into the darkness while still restrained. No explanation has been provided as to how he managed to evade multiple officers, according to The Phuket News.

Related Articles

In a delay that has raised eyebrows, the escape was not officially reported to Wichit Police until more than 16 hours later, at 5.01pm on Saturday, November 22. Deputy Thalang District Chief Chaiporn Yangchin filed the formal complaint for escape from lawful custody at that time.

Wichit Police have since registered the incident as Criminal Case No. 602/2568 and are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant to pursue the suspect.

Officers continue to monitor CCTV footage across Wichit and surrounding areas, urging anyone who may have seen Chanaphai or has relevant information to contact the police immediately.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment | Thaiger Property News

Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

50 seconds ago
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

9 minutes ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

21 minutes ago
Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads

35 minutes ago
Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

16 hours ago
Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

17 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

17 hours ago
Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

17 hours ago
Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report | Thaiger Thailand News

Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

18 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

18 hours ago
Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

19 hours ago
Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

19 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt

19 hours ago
US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

21 hours ago
Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

22 hours ago
Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands

23 hours ago
Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani

23 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election

23 hours ago
9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods

23 hours ago
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger Hot News

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

23 hours ago
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

24 hours ago
Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row

24 hours ago
November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert | Thaiger Thailand News

November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert

1 day ago
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 9:45 AM
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.