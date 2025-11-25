Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer
A drug suspect escaped in handcuffs while being transferred by police in Phuket, prompting an ongoing manhunt and a review of CCTV footage across the area.
Police in Phuket are scrambling to locate a drug suspect who escaped while being transported by Thalang district officers to Wichit Police Station late Friday night, November 21.
The suspect, identified in police reports as 37 year old Ex Chanaphai from Surat Thani, managed to flee custody in the dark while still in handcuffs, prompting an island-wide search.
According to Deputy Chief of Wichit Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda, officers are now reviewing CCTV footage throughout the area in an attempt to trace the fugitive’s movements.
“We checked every route he might have run to. It was late at night and very dark. He ran while still handcuffed, and we couldn’t see which way he went.”
Chanaphai was originally arrested by Thalang District officials at around 1.17am on Friday at a residential building in Wichit. Officers reported seizing 12 methamphetamine pills, 0.59 grammes of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, a mobile phone and a Honda Wave motorbike during the raid.
The escape occurred during the suspect’s transfer to Wichit Police Station. According to Thalang officers, Chanaphai pushed past his escorts and bolted into the darkness while still restrained. No explanation has been provided as to how he managed to evade multiple officers, according to The Phuket News.
In a delay that has raised eyebrows, the escape was not officially reported to Wichit Police until more than 16 hours later, at 5.01pm on Saturday, November 22. Deputy Thalang District Chief Chaiporn Yangchin filed the formal complaint for escape from lawful custody at that time.
Wichit Police have since registered the incident as Criminal Case No. 602/2568 and are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant to pursue the suspect.
Officers continue to monitor CCTV footage across Wichit and surrounding areas, urging anyone who may have seen Chanaphai or has relevant information to contact the police immediately.
