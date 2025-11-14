Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 14, 2025, 4:07 PM
146 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

An 18 year old Kazakh tourist was allegedly robbed by a motorcycle taxi driver outside a hotel in Kathu, prompting a police investigation.

Kathu Police are searching for a motorcycle rider who allegedly robbed Kazakh national Sofiya Paskul outside a hotel near the Andamanda Phuket waterpark in the early hours of today.

The incident occurred at 3.54am, today, November 14, on Soi Thida, Kathu district. The report was initially filed by hotel staff member Nam Kasemsuk after the young tourist reported the crime.

According to police, Paskul had taken a motorcycle taxi via a ride-hailing app from Patong to her hotel. When she reached into her wallet to pay the fare at the hotel entrance, the driver allegedly snatched it, pulled out 1,100 baht in cash, and sped away.

Fortunately, Paskul was not injured during the encounter, but the theft has triggered a swift response from local authorities.

Police Colonel Prathuang Phonmana, Chief of Kathu Police, confirmed that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed to help identify the suspect.

The investigation is being led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Wattanat Bamrungthin, who said officers are actively collecting evidence and urging any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Police believe the suspect may be a motorcycle app driver or someone impersonating one, and are working with ride-hailing platforms to track the rider’s identity, according to The Phuket News.

Tourists and locals have been reminded to remain vigilant when using transportation services, particularly in the early hours.

Officers are treating the case as a serious criminal offence, not only due to the theft itself but also the potential damage to the area’s tourism reputation.

Kathu Police have asked the public to report any sightings of the suspect or suspicious activity near the area to the local station as the search continues.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.