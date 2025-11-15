Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

A beachside brawl broke out in Pattaya when a group led by a street vendor confronted several men, reigniting an old dispute caught on video.

A simmering street food feud exploded into violence yesterday morning, November 14, when a female vendor allegedly led a group of nearly 10 people in an assault on a group of men relaxing on Jomtien Beach.

The confrontation, which reportedly stems from a grudge dating back over two weeks, was caught on camera and widely shared on the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7. The video shows a group of men surrounding and shoving a man seated near Soi 12 on Jomtien Beach.

One man can be seen throwing a plastic chair, while another hurls a mobile phone, shattering its screen. The man under attack remains seated with his hands raised, appearing to surrender.

The caption accompanying the viral post criticised the fracas and tagged local officials, accusing so-called “Pattaya mafia” elements of damaging the city’s reputation.

Reporters who visited the scene yesterday afternoon confirmed with nearby residents that the altercation occurred earlier that day. Police had to intervene and escorted both parties to the station for questioning and mediation.

A witness to the altercation, identified as 52 year old Ek (pseudonym), spoke to reporters by phone. He revealed that the tension started on October 29 when his 39 year old friend, B, had been drinking with others at a local street food market. A noise complaint triggered an argument with a stall owner, known only as Jae, which escalated into a brief physical altercation before both sides dispersed.

According to Ek, Jae refused to move on from the incident and allegedly followed B in the days leading up to the beachside clash.

“We were just sitting by the sea this morning: me, B, and a few others. Then Jae appeared with almost 10 people, shouting and trying to attack him. I tried to defuse the situation, but it escalated, as seen in the video.”

Police took both B and Jae to the station for mediation. After discussions, both parties were released, and no charges have been filed, reported The Pattaya News.