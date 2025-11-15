Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 9:36 AM
78 1 minute read
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A beachside brawl broke out in Pattaya when a group led by a street vendor confronted several men, reigniting an old dispute caught on video.

A simmering street food feud exploded into violence yesterday morning, November 14, when a female vendor allegedly led a group of nearly 10 people in an assault on a group of men relaxing on Jomtien Beach.

The confrontation, which reportedly stems from a grudge dating back over two weeks, was caught on camera and widely shared on the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7. The video shows a group of men surrounding and shoving a man seated near Soi 12 on Jomtien Beach.

One man can be seen throwing a plastic chair, while another hurls a mobile phone, shattering its screen. The man under attack remains seated with his hands raised, appearing to surrender.

The caption accompanying the viral post criticised the fracas and tagged local officials, accusing so-called “Pattaya mafia” elements of damaging the city’s reputation.

Reporters who visited the scene yesterday afternoon confirmed with nearby residents that the altercation occurred earlier that day. Police had to intervene and escorted both parties to the station for questioning and mediation.

Related Articles

A witness to the altercation, identified as 52 year old Ek (pseudonym), spoke to reporters by phone. He revealed that the tension started on October 29 when his 39 year old friend, B, had been drinking with others at a local street food market. A noise complaint triggered an argument with a stall owner, known only as Jae, which escalated into a brief physical altercation before both sides dispersed.

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | News by Thaiger

According to Ek, Jae refused to move on from the incident and allegedly followed B in the days leading up to the beachside clash.

“We were just sitting by the sea this morning: me, B, and a few others. Then Jae appeared with almost 10 people, shouting and trying to attack him. I tried to defuse the situation, but it escalated, as seen in the video.”

Police took both B and Jae to the station for mediation. After discussions, both parties were released, and no charges have been filed, reported The Pattaya News.

Latest Thailand News
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

10 seconds ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

13 minutes ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

29 minutes ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

17 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

17 hours ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

17 hours ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

18 hours ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

18 hours ago
Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

18 hours ago
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

18 hours ago
Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation | Thaiger Property

Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation

18 hours ago
Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

19 hours ago
Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

19 hours ago
2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

19 hours ago
Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

20 hours ago
Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

20 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run

20 hours ago
How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs? | Thaiger Automotive

How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs?

20 hours ago
Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

20 hours ago
Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder | Thaiger Politics News

Malaysian outlet corrects Thai-Cambodian border landmine blunder

22 hours ago
American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident | Thaiger Bangkok News

American mother reunites with missing daughter after viral Bangkok road incident

22 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy | Thaiger Crime News

Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy

22 hours ago
Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam | Thaiger Crime News

Footballers arrested in Northeast Thailand for online lottery scam

23 hours ago
Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation

23 hours ago
Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties | Thaiger Politics News

Thai king and queen make China visit to mark 50-year ties

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 9:36 AM
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.