Newborn baby girl’s body found dumped near Bangkok railway

A newborn’s body was discovered near a railway in Bangkok, shocking residents and prompting police to launch an urgent investigation to find the person responsible.

The discovery was made yesterday, November 18, in a banana grove at the end of Wutthakat Soi 3, close to the railway tracks. Police Lieutenant Sirote Khayankan, deputy inspector of Talat Phlu Police Station, responded to the report, accompanied by forensic officers, a doctor from Siriraj Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation.

The body was found wrapped in a black plastic bag and a blue sarong. Inside, investigators discovered a newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord and amniotic fluid still intact. A blood-stained shirt was also recovered from the bag, suggesting the birth had taken place shortly before the infant was abandoned.

A resident, 58 year old Ang, made the grim discovery while clearing grass near the railway line. He initially believed the bag contained a rubber doll, only to realise the truth upon closer inspection. Shocked and disturbed, he quickly notified the police.

Police have launched a full investigation and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage for any suspicious activity in the area. Officers are also working with local hospitals to identify any recent female patients treated for severe blood loss related to childbirth, which may help trace the person responsible, reported KhaoSod.

Officers suspect the child was born very recently and was likely abandoned shortly after delivery. Investigators are treating the case as a possible criminal offence and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The baby’s body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for further examination, while police continue efforts to track down the mother and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

