South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

A South Korean national was arrested in Chiang Mai by immigration officers after being found working illegally as a DJ at a local venue without a permit.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was detained yesterday, November 19, after immigration officials received a tip-off regarding foreign nationals working without permits in the Mueang district. The operation took place at around 10pm in the Suthep subdistrict, following surveillance by officers from Immigration Division 5 and the Chiang Mai Immigration Bureau.

The investigation was ordered by Police Colonel Surachai Iampueng, commander of Chiang Mai Immigration, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Phatsalaporn Suksasan, deputy commander. The operation targeted violations under Thailand’s Immigration Act of 1979 and other labour-related legislation.

Upon inspection of a local entertainment venue, officers found the South Korean man performing as a DJ. He was found to be residing in Thailand under a PP.90 visa, a visa-free arrangement that permits short-term stays of up to 90 days for passport holders from certain countries. However, the visa does not allow the holder to undertake paid employment.

During questioning, the man reportedly admitted to performing as a DJ at various entertainment venues throughout Chiang Mai without having obtained a valid work permit. He was immediately taken into custody.

He was later transferred to Phuping Ratchaniwet Police Station, where legal proceedings have started. Officers confirmed that the suspect will be charged under the Immigration Act for working without proper documentation and may face deportation depending on the outcome of his case, reported KhaoSod.

Immigration officials reminded business owners and foreigners alike that employment without a valid work permit is a serious offence in Thailand, carrying potential penalties including fines, detention, and deportation. Officers also warned that those hiring undocumented foreign workers would be subject to legal consequences.

Police said that investigations are ongoing and further inspections of entertainment venues in the region are expected. Officers have also encouraged the public to report suspicious activities involving illegal employment to help enforce immigration and labour laws.