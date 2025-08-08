Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

A late-night fruit snack in Patong turned into a bloody street fight when a payment dispute ended with a tourist being stabbed in the stomach.

Patong Police were called to the scene at 2.20am today, August 8, outside Patong Medical Clinic on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road. Police Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Labaisat, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Patong Police Station, led the response alongside rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

On arrival, officers found the injured man, identified as 33 year old Orxan Hidayet Oglu Orkhan from Azerbaijan, lying on the pavement with a severe abdominal wound. Emergency services rushed him to Patong Hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been disclosed.

The suspect, 25 year old Pannawit Yongyosying, immediately admitted to stabbing the tourist.

According to police, the row began when Orxan allegedly ate fruit from Pannawit’s sidecar stall, which he operated with his girlfriend, and refused to pay the 60 baht price.

The argument quickly escalated into a heated exchange. Pannawit told police that in the heat of the moment, he pulled out a knife and stabbed the tourist once in the stomach.

Witnesses said the scene turned chaotic as passers-by called for help and tried to assist the bleeding man until rescue workers arrived.

Police detained Pannawit on the spot and took him to Patong Police Station for questioning. Legal proceedings are now underway, with charges expected.

Patong Police have not yet confirmed whether the incident was captured on CCTV, but officers say they are reviewing footage from the area, reported The Phuket News.

The stabbing has shocked locals and tourists, with police warning street vendors and visitors to exercise restraint in disputes.

“No argument over a small payment should ever end in violence.”

In another similar incident, police in Nakhon Sawan hunted for a killer after a 28 year old cannabis vendor was found dead with over 30 stab wounds in his rented room. His roommate was missing when officers arrived.