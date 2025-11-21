Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school

A food and drink shop in Kathu was raided after it was found illegally selling hookahs and alcohol near a school, prompting action from provincial officials.

The food and beverage shop, operating near an unnamed educational institution in Kathu, was shut down during a surprise raid shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, November 19. The operation was led by Phuket Provincial Defence Officer Akara Suwatthikul, alongside members of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Special Operations Unit. Officials launched the raid following complaints from the public.

According to officials, the venue had been openly serving hookahs to students and other customers, despite its proximity to a school.

A male suspect, whose name was not disclosed in the official report, was arrested at the scene. Officials seized 12 hookah sets, about 327.3 grammes of hookah tobacco, used pipes and nozzles, charcoal, foil, a small charcoal stove and a cash bill.

The man now faces three separate charges. First, for possessing and trading in banned goods under the Customs Act, following a Ministry of Commerce ban on electronic hookahs and e-cigarettes. Second, for providing hookah-related services in breach of Consumer Protection Board Order No. 9/2558. Third, for selling or displaying alcohol without a licence, in violation of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The suspect and all confiscated items were taken to Kathu Police Station at around 12.30am yesterday, November 20, for further processing.

Although officials did not mention the name of the venue in their report, photos released online clearly show the front of the shop, which appears to be operating under the name Desi Beats. The name of the nearby educational institution also remains unspecified.

The Phuket News reported that no police officers were present during the raid, which was conducted solely by provincial officials.

Phuket authorities say the crackdown is part of a wider campaign by the government and the Interior Ministry to maintain social order and eliminate illegal activities that threaten community safety.