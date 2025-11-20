British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

A 44 year old British man was arrested on Koh Samui after allegedly assaulting a French tourist and his Thai girlfriend during a hotel altercation over suspected jealousy.

The incident occurred around noon yesterday, November 19, at a hotel in Bo Phut, Surat Thani Province. Officers from Bo Phut Police Station responded to reports of a violent altercation and arrived at the scene to find two individuals injured: Mathis, a 23 year old French tourist, and Kanokwan, a 21 year old Thai woman from Nakhon Ratchasima.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Kanokwan reportedly sustained more serious injuries and remains under medical care.

The alleged attacker, identified as Richard, was arrested at the hotel. During police questioning, he admitted to physically assaulting the Frenchman after discovering him in the same room as his girlfriend, Kanokwan. However, Richard denied causing her injuries, claiming she had inflicted harm on herself. He further alleged that she had a history of self-harm.

Police have taken Richard’s statement and are awaiting official medical reports to clarify the extent and cause of the injuries. Investigators also plan to interview Kanokwan once her condition improves, as part of their effort to determine whether additional charges may be filed, reported KhaoSod English.

The case is currently under active investigation, with police examining the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Under Thailand’s criminal code, punishment for assault depends on the degree of harm inflicted. Minor assault is punishable by up to one month in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. However, if serious bodily harm is confirmed, the penalty increases significantly, ranging from six months to 10 years in prison, and fines between 10,000 and 200,000 baht.

Police reminded the public that violent behaviour, regardless of emotional motives, will be treated seriously under Thai law. Police will await all medical evaluations and testimony before confirming the charges against the British national.