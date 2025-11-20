Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 1:36 PM
74 1 minute read
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A comedy troupe and musicians were left high and dry in Pattaya after a fake event organiser disappeared with over 430,000 baht intended for their fees, prompting a police investigation.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, November 18, near the entrance of Soi Khao Talo, where an outdoor concert was due to feature popular comedian Foy Thong Chuen Yim, young singer Paeng Fun, and Phetchaburi’s The Lamud band. The event was billed as an evening of entertainment with food and drink stalls to draw in the crowds.

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | News by Thaiger

According to the performers, a woman calling herself Wa, seen wearing a pink long-sleeved top and trousers, posed as the event organiser, accompanied by her husband. The pair allegedly acted as intermediaries between the artists and the venue owner, collecting the full budget upfront with the promise of handling all performer payments.

However, once the crowd arrived and the show was set to begin, the artists were told they would be paid only after they performed. The promised payments never came.

“We waited all night. They kept saying, ‘after the show,’ then ‘tomorrow morning.’ But by noon, their phones were off. We later found out they’d already taken the money from the venue owner,” one of the performers, Foy Thong, said.

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The performers say the scammer couple tricked the venue owner into thinking they were legitimate organisers who would distribute funds to the acts. Instead, they vanished with the cash.

Police believe the suspects were under pressure from loan sharks and may have used the stolen money to settle personal debts. The venue owner, also a victim, accompanied the performers to Bang Lamung Police Station yesterday, November 19, to file a formal complaint. Officers confirmed he had no part in the fraud.

Foy Thong has since released a photo of himself with the female suspect, also known to some as Nok To, urging the public to report any sightings, according to The Pattaya News.

The incident has left the artists not only unpaid but also out of pocket for travel and a lost day’s work. Police have warned performers and organisers to verify credentials and secure written contracts with clear payment terms in future dealings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

6 seconds ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

9 minutes ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

28 minutes ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

2 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

3 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

3 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

3 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

3 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

3 hours ago
Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

4 hours ago
17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank

4 hours ago
New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | Thaiger Hot News

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

4 hours ago
Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting

4 hours ago
Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south

4 hours ago
Lopburi&#8217;s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact | Thaiger Travel Guides

Lopburi’s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact

6 hours ago
Cambodia revokes journalist&#8217;s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia revokes journalist’s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect

20 hours ago
Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit

20 hours ago
Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

20 hours ago
Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam

20 hours ago
Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge

20 hours ago
Phuket tattoo artist says Australian client skipped 15,000 baht bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tattoo artist says Australian client skipped 15,000 baht bill

20 hours ago
Thai budget deficit dips by 8.4% as economy stumbles on | Thaiger Business News

Thai budget deficit dips by 8.4% as economy stumbles on

21 hours ago
Miss Teen Cambodia contestant accuses Thailand of starting war (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Miss Teen Cambodia contestant accuses Thailand of starting war (video)

21 hours ago
Central Thailand woman scammed out of nearly 1m baht online (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand woman scammed out of nearly 1m baht online (video)

21 hours ago
PM Anutin denies bending jail rules to help Thaksin | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin denies bending jail rules to help Thaksin

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 1:36 PM
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.