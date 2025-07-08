Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

A notorious crime boss running a luxury scam empire from Cambodia is on the run after Thai police swooped on 19 locations in an explosive crackdown on a sprawling transnational syndicate.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) stormed properties across Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri today, July 8, in coordinated raids aimed at dismantling the network behind a wave of online scams and money laundering schemes.

One of the main targets was a residence in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, where police moved to arrest Kok An, the alleged mastermind of a vast call centre gang operating out of Poipet, Cambodia.

According to investigators, Kok An faces charges of involvement in a transnational criminal organisation and large-scale money laundering. The raids followed an investigation launched on June 26, when officers uncovered evidence pointing to a sophisticated network spanning multiple countries.

“The group operated with a clear structure, with different roles assigned to members,” a CCIB spokesperson said. “They ran their criminal activities from several buildings in Poipet, including a 25-storey tower, an 18-storey building, the HISO building, and the Crown Casino.”

The syndicate specialised in online fraud, hybrid scams, and call centre rackets, using mule accounts and cryptocurrency to clean their illicit profits. Shockingly, many Thai nationals were tricked or coerced into joining the operation, forced to act as mule account operators or scan their faces to validate transactions. Some were even held captive abroad.

Police said the buildings were owned by a Cambodian national who allowed them to be used as a base for the criminal empire.

“The suspect was fully aware of the activities happening on the premises and played a role in facilitating these crimes.”

Following the raids, officers seized a haul of luxury vehicles and 27 million baht in cash believed to be linked to the scam proceeds. The CCIB has since filed a request with the Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Kok An and other accomplices, reported The Nation.

A press conference was scheduled for this afternoon, where officials were expected to reveal further details about the operation and the next steps in bringing the masterminds to justice.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities linked to call centre scams, promising to pursue all leads relentlessly.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
