Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan and Israel join growing list backing US leader for top peace honour

Petch Petpailin
Photo via Facebook/ Hun Manet and Library of Congress via Unsplash

The Prime Minister (PM) of Cambodia, Hun Manet, announced on his Facebook account that he would nominate the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on July 26, during military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, that he would cease all trade talks with both countries if the fighting continued.

The US President later stated that he had spoken with the Cambodian PM and the Thai Acting PM, persuading both nations to seek a peaceful resolution to the border clashes. He claimed that both sides had agreed to meet for a ceasefire agreement.

Subsequently, the leaders of both countries met in Malaysia and reached their first ceasefire agreement. Trump then made another announcement, praising himself and declaring, “I am proud to be the President of PEACE!”

Following the agreement, the US President announced new import tariff rates for both countries. The tariff rate for Cambodia was cut from the expected 49% to 19%, and the tariff rate for Thailand was cut from the expected 36% to 19%.

Photo via Facebook/ Hun Manet

However, fighting at the Thai–Cambodian border resumed just hours after the agreement was signed, prompting the countries to sign a second ceasefire agreement, followed by a third yesterday, August 7. The situation at the border has now returned to near normality, although the incidents have left considerable damage.

In light of the prospect of long-term peace, the Cambodian PM, Hun Manet, posted on Facebook yesterday to officially express his support for Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photo via Facebook/ Hun Manet

He shared a portrait of Trump alongside the official document submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, accompanied by the caption…

“In accordance with the wishes of the Cambodian people, both inside and outside the country, and to express our sincere appreciation for President Donald Trump’s initiative and support, which have contributed greatly to the immediate ceasefire between Cambodian and Thai forces, as well as his continued attention to its successful implementation until peace is fully achieved between the two countries.

I, as the Prime Minister of Cambodia, have submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee an official letter of nomination for President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Photo via Facebook/ Donald J. Trump

The Standard reported that Pakistan also announced in June that it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Prize for his role in resolving the conflict with India. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, also nominated the US President for the same prize last month.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English.
