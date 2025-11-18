Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 18, 2025, 3:52 PM
A foreign national was arrested at Phuket Airport after immigration officers discovered forged passport stamps and a visa overstay during a departure check.

A 41 year old Austrian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after immigration officers discovered forged entry and exit stamps in his passport, and found he had overstayed his visa by a staggering 578 days.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by police, was detained around 5.20pm on November 15 in the international departure hall while attempting to leave the country.

Immigration officers became suspicious during a routine check and flagged inconsistencies in the man’s travel documentation. A closer inspection revealed counterfeit immigration stamps, prompting an immediate arrest and the initiation of formal criminal proceedings.

According to police, the Austrian national now faces multiple charges, including using forged official stamps and overstaying his visa. He was taken to Sakhu Police Station for further legal action.

Police have not disclosed how the man obtained the fake stamps or whether he acted alone. However, police believe the documents may have been used to mask his lengthy overstay and avoid detection at immigration checkpoints, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has recently ramped up scrutiny of passports and travel histories at airports nationwide, especially at key tourist hubs like Phuket.

Overstaying by more than 90 days is considered a serious immigration offence, with those caught typically facing fines, blacklisting, or deportation. The addition of forged documentation significantly worsens the legal outlook.

The Austrian man is now in custody, awaiting formal charges and court proceedings. If convicted, he could face a combination of imprisonment, fines, deportation and a ban on re-entry to Thailand.

Phuket officials have reiterated their commitment to tightening border controls and cracking down on fraudulent travel activity, warning that overstayers and document forgers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

