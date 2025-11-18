Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 3:27 PM
Screenshots from Pattaya Beat 4K YouTube video

A car driver in Pattaya allegedly rammed a scooter carrying his girlfriend and two others after a heated row, in a shocking road rage incident caught on video.

The attack, which unfolded on Soi Buakhao among busy traffic, sparked outrage online and raised fresh concerns about rising aggression on Thailand’s roads.

Footage shared by local YouTube channel Pattaya Beat 4K captured the dramatic moment the enraged driver chased down the scooter before crashing into it from behind, sending the riders sprawling. Miraculously, none of the women involved sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses claim the altercation stemmed from a fight between the car driver and his girlfriend. Instead of checking on the victims after the crash, the man reportedly leapt from his car and began shouting at the women he had just hit, ignoring calls to assist.

Commenters were quick to condemn the driver’s actions:

“That’s not road rage… that’s attempted murder of two people.”

Another viewer noted that the driver appeared to admit responsibility and said he would wait for the police, though he also seemed angry with the scooter rider.

The video also shows the man apologising to a nearby street vendor, possibly in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, the deliberate nature of the crash has left many calling for severe legal consequences.

Road users in Pattaya, both local and foreign, are no strangers to traffic altercations, but this latest incident has struck a nerve.

“Even in the Land of Smiles, tempers can flare, but this was beyond reckless — it was dangerous and intentional.”

Police are believed to be investigating the case, with netizens urging swift legal action against the driver, who has yet to be formally identified. The motive behind the initial dispute remains unclear, though the footage suggests it quickly escalated to shocking and deliberate violence.

