Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

A former police officer was granted bail after being arrested in Bangkok for allegedly abducting a foreign businessman as part of a wider criminal case.

Santhana Prayoonrat, a 66 year old former senior police officer with a controversial past, was granted bail yesterday, November 14, following his arrest in connection with the 2021 abduction of a Taiwanese businessman in Bangkok.

Santhana and five of his alleged accomplices were released after each posted 400,000 baht in surety. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to wear electronic monitoring bracelets, obtain court permission for any international travel, and report to police regularly.

Following his release, Santhana told reporters he plans to file a countersuit.

“I won’t go after low-level officers. I will pursue only those truly responsible.”

The ex-cop claimed the case was politically motivated, suggesting it had been dredged up to smear him after he exposed a political party.

Chaiyarat Pawakanun, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, explained that an arrest warrant had been issued after Santhana failed to respond to multiple summonses. The delay in issuing the warrant stemmed from legal considerations surrounding extraterritorial jurisdiction, as both suspects and victims in the case were foreign nationals.

Santhana was arrested on Thursday, November 13, at a hotel in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Police seized multiple firearms during the operation. Charges against him include criminal association, extortion, kidnapping, intimidation, unlawful detention, assault, and illegal possession of firearms, reported Bangkok Post.

The case dates back to March 2021, when a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in Bangkok. A total of 25 suspects were named in warrants, including two American citizens. Three Israeli suspects fled Thailand and remain at large.

Santhana is no stranger to controversy. He’s a regular feature in the Thai media, known for fiery disputes with prominent figures, including outspoken anti-graft campaigner Chuwit Kamolvisit. His policing career came to an abrupt end two decades ago after being caught on camera pulling a pistol and threatening officers during a raid on a Bangkok gambling den he was allegedly protecting.

The case has reignited public scrutiny of Santhana’s past and drawn fresh attention to international crime networks operating in Thailand. The investigation continues, with authorities vowing to pursue all suspects involved.