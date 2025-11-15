Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 11:29 AM
70 1 minute read
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A former police officer was granted bail after being arrested in Bangkok for allegedly abducting a foreign businessman as part of a wider criminal case.

Santhana Prayoonrat, a 66 year old former senior police officer with a controversial past, was granted bail yesterday, November 14, following his arrest in connection with the 2021 abduction of a Taiwanese businessman in Bangkok.

Santhana and five of his alleged accomplices were released after each posted 400,000 baht in surety. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to wear electronic monitoring bracelets, obtain court permission for any international travel, and report to police regularly.

Following his release, Santhana told reporters he plans to file a countersuit.

“I won’t go after low-level officers. I will pursue only those truly responsible.”

The ex-cop claimed the case was politically motivated, suggesting it had been dredged up to smear him after he exposed a political party.

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Chaiyarat Pawakanun, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, explained that an arrest warrant had been issued after Santhana failed to respond to multiple summonses. The delay in issuing the warrant stemmed from legal considerations surrounding extraterritorial jurisdiction, as both suspects and victims in the case were foreign nationals.

Related Articles

Santhana was arrested on Thursday, November 13, at a hotel in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Police seized multiple firearms during the operation. Charges against him include criminal association, extortion, kidnapping, intimidation, unlawful detention, assault, and illegal possession of firearms, reported Bangkok Post.

The case dates back to March 2021, when a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in Bangkok. A total of 25 suspects were named in warrants, including two American citizens. Three Israeli suspects fled Thailand and remain at large.

Santhana is no stranger to controversy. He’s a regular feature in the Thai media, known for fiery disputes with prominent figures, including outspoken anti-graft campaigner Chuwit Kamolvisit. His policing career came to an abrupt end two decades ago after being caught on camera pulling a pistol and threatening officers during a raid on a Bangkok gambling den he was allegedly protecting.

The case has reignited public scrutiny of Santhana’s past and drawn fresh attention to international crime networks operating in Thailand. The investigation continues, with authorities vowing to pursue all suspects involved.

Latest Thailand News
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

23 seconds ago
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

18 minutes ago
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

37 minutes ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

52 minutes ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

1 hour ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

1 hour ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

2 hours ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

2 hours ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

19 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

19 hours ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

19 hours ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

20 hours ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

20 hours ago
Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya powers up for tourist surge with smart city centre

20 hours ago
Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple in Phuket warned after neighbours report loud sex until 4am

20 hours ago
Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation | Thaiger Property

Hotels and real estate driving a new power equation in Phuket’s economic transformation

20 hours ago
Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

20 hours ago
Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Cambodia denies fake claims of Thai flight suspension

21 hours ago
2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 fake doctors arrested after runing illegal clinics in Bangkok for over 10 years

21 hours ago
Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

22 hours ago
Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

22 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for 250 million baht fraud after 7 years on the run

22 hours ago
How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs? | Thaiger Automotive

How to pay your road tax in Thailand and how much it costs?

22 hours ago
Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman dies in Cambodian scam hub, cremation halted

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 15, 2025, 11:29 AM
70 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.