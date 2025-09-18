Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking

Pattaya officials tightened enforcement of odd-even parking rules on South Pattaya Road, sparking criticism from residents who accuse the city of selective crackdowns.

The Pattaya City Administration recently announced tighter enforcement of the regulation, which requires vehicles to park on alternating sides of the street depending on the date. Signs along South Pattaya Road now warn: “Follow odd–even days strictly, or risk fines.”

Officials say the rule is designed to ease congestion, improve safety, and keep streets orderly.

“We continue to patrol and apply rules where most needed, but full coverage takes time.”

However, residents argue that enforcement is patchy, with some busy areas ignored entirely. On social media, criticism has been fierce.

“Why enforce it only in front of the Tuk Com building? Everywhere else, people park however they want,” one resident posted.

Another wrote: “It’s always been chaotic outside the VC Hotel. The white-red lines are completely ignored.”

Others complained that Central Pattaya suffers from chronic double-parking, particularly near the beach entrance, where monitoring appears absent.

City officials insist that all three municipal zones are under continuous monitoring, but admit that resources are concentrated on high-traffic hotspots. They argue that priority must be given where congestion is most severe.

That explanation has done little to ease public anger. Many locals claim that selective enforcement undermines confidence in Pattaya’s ability to manage traffic fairly and effectively. Some say it creates the perception of double standards or even favouritism, reported Pattaya Mail.

The debate highlights a broader problem for Pattaya: while residents accept the need for stricter rules to improve traffic flow, they also demand consistent and comprehensive enforcement. Without this, compliance risks collapsing entirely.

In June, Pattaya traffic police launched a firm crackdown on illegal parking, warning that all vehicles, from sports cars to taxis, must obey the odd-even parking schedule on South Pattaya’s streets. Those who fail to comply risk having their cars clamped.