Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

Key insights from the news

The Cabinet approved free travel on Motorway 7 and Motorway 9 from December 30 to January 5 to alleviate traffic congestion during the New Year holiday.

The toll waiver applies to key sections of Motorway 7, connecting Bangkok to Ban Chang, and Motorway 9, the outer ring road of Bangkok.

The exemption is expected to result in a revenue loss of approximately 185.35 million baht, but anticipated economic benefits could reach around 280.34 million baht due to time and cost savings.

The New Year period is associated with a significant increase in road accidents, particularly involving motorcycles, highlighting the need for safety precautions for travelers.

Yesterday, December 23, the Cabinet approved free travel on Motorway 7 and Motorway 9 from December 30 to January 5, a move aimed at easing traffic congestion during the busy New Year holiday period.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting at Government House yesterday, deputy government spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit said the decision followed a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to temporarily waive toll fees on selected sections of the motorway network during the New Year festival.

Under the approved regulation, tolls will be waived on Motorway 7, which runs from Bangkok to Ban Chang, covering the Bangkok–Pattaya section and key interchanges connecting to National Highway No. 34 (Bang Wua), the Chon Buri interchange, the Laem Chabang Port interchange, the Pattaya interchange, and the Nong Prue–Ban Chang section connecting with Highway 3 at Ban Amphur.

The exemption will also apply to Motorway 9, the outer ring road of Bangkok (Kanchanaphisek Road), including the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian Junction, and the Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli section.

The toll-free period will run continuously for seven days, starting at midnight on December 30 and ending at midnight on January 5.

The waiver is expected to result in an estimated revenue loss of about 185.35 million baht, but officials believe this will be offset by broader economic benefits valued at around 280.34 million baht, mainly from savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs, reported Khaosod.

Officials also expect additional positive effects from increased domestic spending and tourism, as money saved on toll fees is likely to be redirected into other areas of the economy, with overall circulation estimated at about 256 million baht during the holiday period.

In similar news, the New Year period brings a sharp rise in road accidents, with hundreds of lives lost each year. Most crashes involve motorcycles, often linked to speeding, drunk driving, and low visibility, making the roads especially risky for both locals and visitors. For travellers, having the right protection matters.