Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 24, 2025, 2:21 PM
65 1 minute read
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger
Photo via Mos Sukjaroenkraisri / Unsplash

Key insights from the news

  • The Cabinet approved free travel on Motorway 7 and Motorway 9 from December 30 to January 5 to alleviate traffic congestion during the New Year holiday.
  • The toll waiver applies to key sections of Motorway 7, connecting Bangkok to Ban Chang, and Motorway 9, the outer ring road of Bangkok.
  • The exemption is expected to result in a revenue loss of approximately 185.35 million baht, but anticipated economic benefits could reach around 280.34 million baht due to time and cost savings.
  • The New Year period is associated with a significant increase in road accidents, particularly involving motorcycles, highlighting the need for safety precautions for travelers.

 

Yesterday, December 23, the Cabinet approved free travel on Motorway 7 and Motorway 9 from December 30 to January 5, a move aimed at easing traffic congestion during the busy New Year holiday period.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting at Government House yesterday, deputy government spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit said the decision followed a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to temporarily waive toll fees on selected sections of the motorway network during the New Year festival.

Under the approved regulation, tolls will be waived on Motorway 7, which runs from Bangkok to Ban Chang, covering the Bangkok–Pattaya section and key interchanges connecting to National Highway No. 34 (Bang Wua), the Chon Buri interchange, the Laem Chabang Port interchange, the Pattaya interchange, and the Nong Prue–Ban Chang section connecting with Highway 3 at Ban Amphur.

The exemption will also apply to Motorway 9, the outer ring road of Bangkok (Kanchanaphisek Road), including the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian Junction, and the Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli section.

The toll-free period will run continuously for seven days, starting at midnight on December 30 and ending at midnight on January 5.

The waiver is expected to result in an estimated revenue loss of about 185.35 million baht, but officials believe this will be offset by broader economic benefits valued at around 280.34 million baht, mainly from savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs, reported Khaosod.

Related Articles

Officials also expect additional positive effects from increased domestic spending and tourism, as money saved on toll fees is likely to be redirected into other areas of the economy, with overall circulation estimated at about 256 million baht during the holiday period.

In similar news, the New Year period brings a sharp rise in road accidents, with hundreds of lives lost each year. Most crashes involve motorcycles, often linked to speeding, drunk driving, and low visibility, making the roads especially risky for both locals and visitors. For travellers, having the right protection matters.

Thaiger QUIZ
New Year Travel Incentives in Thailand
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the purpose of waiving toll fees on Motorway 7 and Motorway 9?
  2. 2. When does the toll-free period start and end?
  3. 3. How much revenue loss is expected from the toll waiver?
  4. 4. What are the broader economic benefits estimated to be from the toll waiver?
  5. 5. What types of incidents increase during the New Year period according to the article?
  6. 6. Which section is NOT included in the toll waiver for Motorway 7?
  7. 7. What is a major cause of road accidents mentioned in the article?
  8. 8. What is the estimated overall circulation during the holiday period due to money saved on toll fees?
  9. 9. Who proposed the toll waiver to the Cabinet?
  10. 10. What is the significance of the toll waiver according to officials?

Latest Thailand News
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

15 seconds ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

7 minutes ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

47 minutes ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

1 hour ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

2 hours ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

4 hours ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

4 hours ago
Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo

5 hours ago
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

21 hours ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

21 hours ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

22 hours ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

23 hours ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

24 hours ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

1 day ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

1 day ago
Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026)

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

1 day ago
Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino | Thaiger Thailand News

Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

1 day ago
Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees | Thaiger Education

Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees

1 day ago
Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

1 day ago
Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

1 day ago
Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen

2 days ago
Thailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 24, 2025, 2:21 PM
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.