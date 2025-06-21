Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law

Locals support clampdown, demanding fairness and clamping all cars equally

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya traffic police launched a no-nonsense crackdown on illegal parking, sending a clear message that no vehicle is above the law—whether it’s a luxury sports car or a humble taxi. The key rule is simple: vehicles must strictly adhere to the odd-even parking schedule on South Pattaya roads. Failure to comply? Prepare for a clamp.

The new enforcement initiative aims to restore order and alleviate the chronic traffic jams that plague areas like South Pattaya. Illegally parked cars have long blocked roads, leading to frustration for residents and drivers alike. A particular culprit is the constant presence of taxis idling or parked in no-parking zones, which only exacerbate congestion, especially near Walking Street.

Locals have voiced strong support for the clampdown, advocating for fairness and the respect of traffic laws. Many have emphasised that all cars, regardless of their owner’s wealth or status, should be clamped without exception.

Some even joked about taking harsher measures, like removing wheels, if the issue continues. However, there was a reminder to officials to exercise caution when clamping luxury vehicles, to avoid damaging expensive rims.

The crackdown isn’t just about clamping cars. The community has called for action on related issues, like street vendors dumping food waste into drains, which causes flooding, and stricter enforcement around popular spots such as Bali Hai and Thappraya Road.

Residents also pointed out that traffic congestion is most severe near key areas, including the head of the street and traffic lights, where illegally parked vehicles remain a persistent problem.

One frustrated resident summed up the situation: “Drive a luxury car all you want, but respect traffic laws. The signs are clear: parking is allowed only on odd or even days. Ignoring this causes headaches for everyone else. Full fines should be imposed,” Pattaya Mail reported.

With the clamp campaign now in full force, Pattaya’s message is crystal clear: no vehicle, no matter how prestigious, will be spared. The aim is to create a fair and orderly parking system that benefits all road users, and residents are backing it every step of the way. If you’re parking in South Pattaya, it’s time to think twice—or face the clamp.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, June 21, 2025
