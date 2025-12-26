Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 26, 2025, 4:00 PM
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: ข่าวสารชลบุรี

Key insights from the news

  • Three individuals were trapped in a malfunctioning lift at a Pattaya hotel for nearly an hour on December 26, prompting an emergency rescue.
  • The trapped individuals included a Thai woman, a hotel security guard, and a foreign national, all of whom experienced fatigue and breathing difficulties.
  • Rescue workers initially attempted to open the lift doors but ultimately broke a glass panel to free the trapped individuals after observing their worsening condition.
  • The incident began when a foreign guest, unable to pay a taxi fare, entered the lift with a security guard and a Thai woman, leading to the malfunction after a warning about excess weight.

Three people were trapped inside a lift at a Pattaya hotel early this morning, December 26, prompting an emergency rescue after they were stuck for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred at around 4.10am inside a hotel on Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya, Chon Buri province. The local Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation received a distress call reporting that multiple people were stuck in a glass lift on the ground floor.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene and found three individuals trapped inside: a Thai woman, a hotel security guard, and a foreign national. All three were visibly fatigued and reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties after being confined in the malfunctioning lift for close to an hour.

Initial attempts were made to force the lift doors open, but after roughly 10 minutes, rescuers observed that the trapped individuals were growing weaker. They opted to use a fire extinguisher to break the lift’s glass panel instead and successfully gained access and brought the three out to safety. Paramedics provided first aid at the scene before handing them over to hotel staff for further observation.

According to the hotel’s security guard, the incident began when a foreign guest arrived at the hotel by taxi but had no cash on hand to pay the fare. The guest, accompanied by the security guard and a Thai woman, entered the lift to go up to his room to retrieve money. The taxi driver joined them initially, but after the lift issued a warning about excess weight, he stepped out.

As soon as the lift doors closed, it became stuck and failed to reopen, reported CH7. The hotel staff attempted to resolve the issue internally but were unable to free those trapped, leading them to contact police and local rescue services for help.

In a separate lift incident, a Bangkok worker was crushed to death in a horrific accident after a goods lift malfunctioned at a commercial building in the capital’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.

