Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband

Pattaya woman survives 25th-floor fall after argument with foreign husband | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Key insights from the news

  • A 26-year-old Thai woman, Alvarado, survived a fall from the 25th floor of a Pattaya condominium after an argument with her foreign husband on December 28.
  • Emergency responders found her critically injured near the swimming pool, where strong winds may have lessened the impact of her fall.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall, considering whether it was accidental, a jump, or a push, and are gathering evidence including witness statements and CCTV footage.
  • The incident highlights the potential dangers of domestic disputes, with authorities emphasizing the importance of seeking help for emotional distress.

A Thai woman miraculously survived after falling from the 25th floor of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, December 28, following an argument with her foreign husband.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation received an emergency call at 7.06am from a security guard at a luxury condominium on Pattaya Sai Sam Road. The caller reported that a woman had fallen from a high floor of the building.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and found the woman lying at the edge of the condominium’s swimming pool. She was later identified as 26 year old Alvarado, a Thai national from Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand.

The woman was soaked with water, critically injured, and bleeding from her mouth and nose. Rescuers provided urgent first aid at the scene before transporting her to hospital for emergency treatment.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station later arrived to investigate the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had been staying on the 25th floor of the condominium with her foreign husband. His identity and nationality have not yet been disclosed.

Thai woman falls from Pattaya condo
Photo via Facebook/ โจโฉ

Witnesses told police that the couple had engaged in a heated argument shortly before the woman fell from the building. Police said the circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear.

Investigators noted that the woman was extremely fortunate to survive. Police believe that strong winds may have pushed her body into the swimming pool below, which likely helped reduce the impact of the fall. Despite this, she still suffered severe injuries due to the height.

Related Articles
Thai woman allegedly jumps off condo after argument with foreign husband
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Police officers inspected the condominium unit where the couple had been staying and escorted the foreign husband to the police station for detailed questioning. Authorities are now working to determine whether the woman fell accidentally, jumped on her own, or was pushed.

Officers said further evidence is being gathered, including witness statements and CCTV footage from the building. Additional updates will be released once the investigation progresses.

Thai woman survives condo fall after conflict with foreign husband
Photo via Facebook/ โจโฉ

In a similar case reported in September, an Australian man survived after allegedly slashing his face with a knife and jumping from the sixth floor of a hotel in Chon Buri province. In that case, police suspected a suicide attempt but stated that further investigation was required before drawing a conclusion.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

