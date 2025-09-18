Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier

Police in Phuket are searching for a driver who fled after crashing into a newly built U-turn barrier in Thalang, an incident caught on video and shared online.

The crash happened late on Tuesday, September 16, near the Thalang power station in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn. The impact, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows a sedan slamming into the concrete structure with a loud crash before speeding off into the night.

The barrier, part of a safety project installed less than a month ago, was left badly damaged. A caption accompanying the viral post read:

“Broken!! Less than a month, everything is damaged.”

Reactions poured in across social media, with many blaming poor lighting at the site.

One comment read:

“No lights at night, cars coming fast can’t see.”

Another added: “The barrier is on the other lane, and there’s no traffic light.”

Others urged drivers to slow down, noting that CCTV cameras were already in place.

Thalang Police Chief Col Nikorn Chuthong confirmed officers are reviewing footage to track down the culprit.

“The person who hit the barrier has yet to be found. We’re still reviewing cameras, so we haven’t found the person and haven’t made any arrests.

“If we do, the driver will first be charged with reckless driving, and then we can proceed with legal action.”

The barrier was part of the recently launched Safe & Seamless U-Turn project, a road safety initiative introduced along Thepkrasattri Road (Route 402), Phuket’s busiest highway. The scheme, led by Rotary District 3330 and Patong Rotary Club in partnership with the UK-based Safer Roads Foundation (SRF), was formally handed over to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat last week, reported The Phuket News.

The project has been credited with eliminating road fatalities in its test zone over the past four months, while also cutting travel times and improving ambulance response speeds. However, the Thalang crash has reignited concerns about visibility, lighting, and driver awareness at the modified junctions.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the vehicle involved to come forward as the investigation continues.