German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

A German man filed a complaint with police in Pattaya after he was allegedly tricked by a foreign scammer into buying expensive herbal products that falsely claimed to regrow hair.

The victim, identified as 57 year old Yilmaz Yuezbazi, visited Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 12.30am last night to report the incident. He handed over two bottles of herbal products to officers as evidence.

According to Yuezbazi, the incident occurred while he was walking near Pattaya Soi 13/2, a popular tourist area. He explained through an interpreter that a foreign man approached him and started a friendly conversation before offering to sell him a hair treatment product.

The suspect claimed that the herbal product could stimulate new hair growth and promoted it as highly effective. He then offered to sell two bottles for a total price of more than 22,000 baht.

Believing the claims, Yuezbazi agreed to purchase the items. The suspect then escorted him to a shop selling herbal products, where the transaction was completed.

However, after examining the products more closely, Yuezbazi later realised that the items did not have the properties as advertised. He found no evidence that the products could regrow hair and believed that the price was extremely inflated. Feeling that he was deceived, he decided to file a formal complaint with police.

The Facebook page We Love Pattaya reported that the suspect was believed to be a Pakistani national, based on information provided by the victim and the location of the incident.

According to the page, a group of Pakistani nationals allegedly operate herbal medicine shops in the area and regularly target foreign tourists. The group reportedly approaches visitors at popular locations in Pattaya, claims their products have “miracle” benefits, and sells them at excessively high prices.

Similar incidents have been reported in the past. In some cases, police summoned the sellers and ordered them to refund victims. However, they were reportedly released without facing serious legal consequences, allowing the scams to continue.

In November, another German tourist filed a complaint after being tricked into buying so-called miracle hair oil for 140,000 baht. In the same month, an Australian man reported that he was persuaded to buy two bottles of herbal medicine for 13,500 baht, later discovering they were worth only about 100 baht each.