Thai man blames fireworks shock after stabbing Indian man at birthday party

A Thai man, Thanwa, stabbed Indian man Sanjay during a birthday party in Pattaya , claiming he was startled by fireworks, although witnesses denied any fireworks were present.

The incident occurred at 1:36 am on December 28, when Thanwa approached the party and, after a brief exchange, stabbed Sanjay in the back while he was smoking.

Sanjay, 42, was treated for his stab wound and is now in stable condition; police confirmed he was not interacting with Thanwa at the time of the attack.

Thanwa, a 34-year-old motorcycle taxi rider, surrendered to police and remains in custody as authorities await Sanjay's recovery for further legal proceedings.

A Thai man claimed that shock from fireworks caused him to stab an Indian man during a birthday party in Pattaya, although partygoers denied that any fireworks were used.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were called to the S&G Coffee & Cake Bar on Pattaya Sai Sam Road after receiving a report of a stabbing at 1.36am of yesterday, December 28. Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were also notified and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescue workers found the injured victim, a 42 year old Indian man identified as Sanjay, suffering from a stab wound to his back. He was given first aid before being transported to hospital. Police later confirmed that Sanjay is now in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the incident occurred while a group of friends were celebrating Sanjay’s birthday outside the shop.

The suspect arrived at the scene on his Honda Wave motorcycle with Bangkok registration number 8 กพ 6890. Witnesses said the man approached the group and questioned, “What goods are you selling?” The partygoers replied that nothing was being sold and that they were simply holding a birthday celebration.

Moments later, the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanjay in the back. CCTV footage showed that Sanjay was not interacting with the suspect. He was seen smoking with his back turned when he was attacked.

Police later identified the suspect as 34 year old Thanwa, a Thai national who works as an app-based motorcycle taxi rider in the area. After officers pressured him to come forward, Thanwa surrendered himself to police at around 3.46am on the same day.

During questioning, Thanwa admitted to carrying out the stabbing but claimed that he panicked after hearing what he believed were fireworks at the birthday party. He said the noise startled him and triggered his violent reaction.

However, several witnesses at the celebration strongly disputed his account. They insisted that no fireworks or firecrackers were used during the party, stating that the only loud sounds heard were balloons popping.

Police said they do not accept the suspect’s explanation. Thanwa remains in custody for further questioning, and officers will wait for the injured Indian man to fully recover and provide a formal statement before proceeding with legal action.