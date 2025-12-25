‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

A man in Pattaya is seeking justice, saying he was assaulted and falsely accused of theft by a woman’s boyfriend after she insisted that she was single and deceived him into her at home.

The victim, 21 year old Phakkapon, has spoken to several local media outlets to share his story, saying he hopes public attention will help ensure fair treatment. During interviews, he showed photos of his injuries and pointed to visible scars on his body, which he said were caused by the attack.

According to Phakkapon, the incident began when he met a woman, identified only as A, at a bar inside Smileyland Market. He said he was drinking with friends when the woman approached him, held his hand, and invited him to sit at her table. He bought her drinks, and the two later exchanged Instagram accounts.

Phakkapon said the woman told him she was single, which led him to continue talking with her. Later that night, she invited him to her home in Khao Talo area of Pattaya, telling him she wanted him to play with her cat. Trusting her, he agreed to go.

When he arrived at the house, Phakkapon noticed men’s shoes at the entrance and became suspicious. However, he said the woman assured him the shoes belonged to a family member, so he went inside.

Phakkapon claimed that while inside the bedroom, the woman tried to seduce him. He insisted that no sexual activity took place. Shortly afterwards, the woman’s boyfriend allegedly returned home and immediately attacked him.

The attacker reportedly grabbed Phakkapon by the neck, slapped him, and repeatedly kicked him. Phakkapon said the assault lasted for several hours until he lost consciousness.

After regaining consciousness, he claimed the boyfriend forced him to leave the house by climbing over a wall. He then returned to his family in a badly injured condition and was taken to hospital for treatment. Phakkapon later filed a complaint with Nong Prue Police Station.

He added that he later learned the woman’s boyfriend had filed a counter-complaint, accusing him of trespassing and theft. Phakkapon strongly denied the accusation, insisting that he had been invited into the house by the woman herself.

Phakkapon called on police to thoroughly investigate the case and consider all evidence fairly. As of now, police have not released an official statement.

The story has drawn mixed reactions online. Some netizens encouraged him to treat the incident as a lesson, while others made light-hearted jokes, saying the woman’s cat was “very fierce.”