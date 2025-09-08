Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

Bangkok drivers may soon see shorter commutes as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) rolls out artificial intelligence (AI) to manage traffic lights.

The initiative, known as Project Green Light, began in February through a partnership between the BMA and Google. The system analyses data from 561 intersections and adjusts traffic light timings in real time, aiming to reduce congestion and cut emissions.

Sayan Thasanakosol, director of the BMA’s Traffic Engineering Office, said the early results have been promising.

“Each intersection requires multiple tests to determine the ideal signal durations. We collect data, Google analyses it, and we adjust the signals. So far, the results at the first 55 intersections have improved traffic flow by 80 to 90%.”

He added that AI will not replace human oversight but will support smarter traffic management.

“Every junction has its own rhythm, and AI helps us find it. It’s about taking the guesswork out of traffic control.”

Bangkok’s traffic lights typically operate on fixed schedules or manual adjustments by officers during peak hours. Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon, who oversees the project, said the AI system moves beyond both methods.

“With AI, the system analyses traffic in real time, adjusting green and red durations to keep cars moving and reduce idling. It also lowers greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption.”

Bangkok Post reported that the approach is already in use in cities such as Seattle, Boston, Jakarta, Bangalore, Haifa, Hamburg, Budapest, and Abu Dhabi. Early figures suggest AI traffic lights can reduce vehicle stops by 30% and emissions by 10%.

Traffic officers say the system eases pressure on manpower. One officer explained that during rush hours, they previously had to make difficult calls about which lanes to prioritise.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt described Project Green Light as part of a wider push to make the capital more liveable.

“Over the past three years, our ‘9 Good 9 Opportunities’ policy has leveraged technology and collaboration to build a smarter city. AI-driven traffic management reduces congestion and improves the quality of life for residents.”