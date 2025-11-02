Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

In Pattaya, a 28 year old DJ from Pakistan was violently attacked by a group of more than ten men, suspected to be motorcycle riders.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place near Wat Chai Mongkhon Royal Temple in South Pattaya. The victim, Mughal Usama, suffered various injuries and has provided the security footage to the police to aid in identifying the attackers.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Friday, October 31, on the road in front of the temple on Pattaya South Road, directly opposite Pattaya City School 8.

Usama, who is employed legally as a DJ at a local entertainment venue, reported the assault to the media at approximately 9.36pm on the same day.

According to Usama, he had just moved a short distance from a red light when the motorcyclists approached him, instructing him to stop. They allegedly asked if he was ‘looking for trouble’ before attacking him without provocation.

Usama was knocked to the ground along with his motorcycle as the group punched him, then continued to kick and stomp on him. They even removed his helmet to use it as a weapon. As a result, he suffered swelling, bruising on his head, and abrasions and scratches across his body, which he displayed during an interview.

Usama speculated that the attack could be related to a minor incident two days earlier when a rider honked at him aggressively. He mentioned that he had simply inquired about the honking without any argument or escalation, though he could not confirm if the same person was among the attackers.

He expressed fear, saying, ‘I’m terrified now. I have to use this route every day to go to work and back home. I urge police to apprehend these people and proceed with legal action as quickly as possible.’

An initial investigation confirmed that Usama lodged a formal complaint with Police Lieutenant Ittiporn Tangchutawitthaphap, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station.

CCTV footage clearly shows the group of more than ten men on motorcycles surrounding Usama and forcing him to stop. They immediately began punching him in the face, causing him to fall with his bike.

The attackers then swarmed him, delivering further kicks and punches, ignoring nearby residents’ pleas for them to stop. One of the attackers used the detached helmet to repeatedly strike Usama before the group fled on their motorcycles.

In another violent Pattaya incident, a German tourist was brutally attacked by a gang of ten men on Pattaya Beach Road.

The shocking assault, captured on video, showed the attackers using motorcycle helmets as weapons while repeatedly punching and kicking the 40 year old David Adrian Lelonek.

Police quickly responded, arresting three suspects, aged 18, 25, and 27, who confessed to the attack. They claimed they acted out of anger after believing the foreigner had wronged a motorcycle taxi driver.

Officials condemned the violence, stressing that such attacks severely damage Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.

Police are currently reviewing the video evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects, according to the Pattaya news.