South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

Four individuals, including a South Korean man and three Thai nationals, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a Chinese man and forcing him to transfer cryptocurrencies.

The suspects claimed they were only assisting in debt collection without receiving any share of the proceeds.

Today, on November 23, several senior police officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Police Major General Pallop Aermla, and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, led the investigation and arrests.

The suspects were identified as 46 year old South Korean national Lee In Han, who was detained at his condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 24, Bangkok, on November 10; 35 year old Nattapong, arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on November 12; 24 year old Chanon, and 29 year old Thanapat, apprehended at Bang Rak police station on November 18.

The arrests were made following warrants issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court, charging the individuals with robbery using a vehicle, unlawful detainment, and physical assault causing harm.

The case began when a 35 year old Chinese man reported to Bang Rak police on November 8 that he was attacked on November 1 around 10.30am while waiting for a taxi on Maha Set Road, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

The victim stated that three men, two Thai and one South Korean, approached him, assaulted him, and forced him into a white Toyota C-HR with the license plate 9 Kor Hor 5427, Bangkok.

They drove him to an undisclosed underground parking area, where the assault continued. The suspects then searched the victim’s belongings, seizing 50,000 baht in cash, and coerced him into transferring 9,375 USDT (approximately 353,656 baht) to the South Korean’s account.

The transfers occurred in two transactions: 1,500 USDT at 11.48am and 7,875 USDT at 12.05pm on November 1.

Following the ordeal, the perpetrators released the victim at Soi Saen Suk, near Maleenont Tower on Rama 4 Road, around 12.20pm. The victim sustained injuries and financial losses, prompting him to file a police report.

Subsequent investigations by Bang Rak police identified Nattapong as one of the assailants, leading to his arrest warrant and subsequent capture. Further inquiries revealed the involvement of Chanon and Thanapat, who turned themselves in on November 18.

The suspects claimed they were enlisted by Nattapong, who had connections with Lee In Han, and insisted they received no monetary benefits from the crime. They justified their actions as an effort to recover an unpaid debt from the victim.

The suspects have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.