South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

Victim abducted, beaten, and robbed in Bang Rak district

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 3:46 PM
82 2 minutes read
South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Four individuals, including a South Korean man and three Thai nationals, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a Chinese man and forcing him to transfer cryptocurrencies.

The suspects claimed they were only assisting in debt collection without receiving any share of the proceeds.

Today, on November 23, several senior police officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Police Major General Pallop Aermla, and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, led the investigation and arrests.

The suspects were identified as 46 year old South Korean national Lee In Han, who was detained at his condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 24, Bangkok, on November 10; 35 year old Nattapong, arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on November 12; 24 year old Chanon, and 29 year old Thanapat, apprehended at Bang Rak police station on November 18.

The arrests were made following warrants issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court, charging the individuals with robbery using a vehicle, unlawful detainment, and physical assault causing harm.

The case began when a 35 year old Chinese man reported to Bang Rak police on November 8 that he was attacked on November 1 around 10.30am while waiting for a taxi on Maha Set Road, Bang Rak district, Bangkok.

The victim stated that three men, two Thai and one South Korean, approached him, assaulted him, and forced him into a white Toyota C-HR with the license plate 9 Kor Hor 5427, Bangkok.

Related Articles

They drove him to an undisclosed underground parking area, where the assault continued. The suspects then searched the victim’s belongings, seizing 50,000 baht in cash, and coerced him into transferring 9,375 USDT (approximately 353,656 baht) to the South Korean’s account.

South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Kr Asia

The transfers occurred in two transactions: 1,500 USDT at 11.48am and 7,875 USDT at 12.05pm on November 1.

Following the ordeal, the perpetrators released the victim at Soi Saen Suk, near Maleenont Tower on Rama 4 Road, around 12.20pm. The victim sustained injuries and financial losses, prompting him to file a police report.

Subsequent investigations by Bang Rak police identified Nattapong as one of the assailants, leading to his arrest warrant and subsequent capture. Further inquiries revealed the involvement of Chanon and Thanapat, who turned themselves in on November 18.

The suspects claimed they were enlisted by Nattapong, who had connections with Lee In Han, and insisted they received no monetary benefits from the crime. They justified their actions as an effort to recover an unpaid debt from the victim.

The suspects have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1%

3 minutes ago
South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

16 minutes ago
Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam

2 hours ago
Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages

2 hours ago
Phuket tightens visa checks to curb &#8216;visa runners&#8217; exploitation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

2 hours ago
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

4 hours ago
Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action | Thaiger Pattaya News

Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action

5 hours ago
Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

5 hours ago
Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

5 hours ago
Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

1 day ago
8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead | Thaiger South Thailand News

8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

1 day ago
Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp

1 day ago
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

1 day ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

1 day ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

1 day ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

1 day ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

1 day ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

1 day ago
Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

1 day ago
Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya boat sinks in storm, 14 tourists rescued

1 day ago
Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

1 day ago
Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand shivers up north as southern seas turn rough

1 day ago
Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man steals 10 million baht from mother after falling victim to scam

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 23, 2025, 3:46 PM
82 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.