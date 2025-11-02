Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In Surat Thani, a shocking teen assault case unfolded when a 36 year old mother, Ruchnanee Aksornsri, reported to local police after her 14 year old daughter was allegedly attacked by a group of 11 teenage girls.

The mother was disturbed after seeing a video of the incident and has vowed to pursue the case fully.

Yesterday, on November 1, Ruchnanee, residing in Mueang district, Surat Thani province, took her daughter, referred to as ‘Palm’, to the Mueang Surat Thani police station. She filed a complaint with Police Lieutenant Charayawat Tanchuen, bringing with her video evidence and a medical certificate.

Palm, a second-year secondary school student, recounted the incident which involved several girls aged between 15 and 16, whom she knew but was not close with.

The tension reportedly began months earlier when a 16 year old boy, previously in a relationship with 15 year old Ink, contacted Palm on Instagram. This interaction allegedly upset Ink.

On October 23, Ink reportedly lured Palm to a daily rental room in Surat Thani, where she was first attacked by Ink, 15 year old Earn, and 16 year old Mai. This assault caused Palm to lose control of her bowels, but no video was recorded at that time.

The situation escalated around 2am during a second assault involving 11 girls in total, where Palm was attacked again, and this time, the incident was recorded.

The video shows Palm being slapped, kicked, and beaten until her face and body were swollen. Fearing repercussions, Palm did not initially inform her mother.

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani
Image credit to Shutterstock

Ruchnanee noticed bruising on her daughter’s right eye on October 31 and questioned her, suspecting a mere argument with friends.

However, upon further questioning and after seeing the video of the teen assault, she decided to report the incident to the police and took her daughter to the hospital for a medical examination.

In a separate incident, a female high school student in Sisaket province was violently assaulted by her classmates, just six days after transferring to a new school.

A video of the attack, which went viral online, showed the girl being kicked, slapped, and forced to kneel while her peers laughed and recorded the assault. The shocking footage sparked public outrage and calls for stronger anti-bullying policies in Thai schools.

Ruchnanee has expressed her determination to ensure justice is served for her daughter, according to KhaoSod.

