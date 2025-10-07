Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

The owner of a leading durian warehouse in the Lang Suan district in the southern province of Chumphon offered a 30,000-baht reward for anyone who physically assaults his son’s mistress, fearing that the affair would tear apart his family.

The warehouse owner, Arnon Rodthong, took to Facebook to reveal the adultery scandal within his family and made a shocking offer to hire people to attack the woman, known as On. Arnon said he was too old to confront her himself. In part of his post, Arnon wrote…

“To every gang in Lang Suan district, I’m willing to pay 30,000 baht to anyone who assaults my son’s mistress. You must slap her in the face at least ten times. Whoever completes the task can claim the money from me. She deserves it because she’s having an affair. She already has a husband, but cheated on him. You are truly wicked.”

Arnon later clarified that On had been one of his employees before marrying his nephew. However, she later began an affair with Arnon’s married son. He said he made the post to protect his innocent daughter-in-law and to persuade his son to end the relationship.

Arnon also declared that he was willing to pay any police fines imposed on those who assaulted On, adding that the reward would remain valid until his son and On ended their affair.

In addition to calling for the attack, Arnon urged local police to stop and search his son’s pickup truck, alleging that his son was illegally in possession of two firearms. He provided the vehicle model and registration number, and even offered officers a 50,000-baht reward for arresting his son.

His post quickly went viral across Thai social media. Many netizens questioned whether his actions were legal, while others praised him for his determination to protect his daughter-in-law and uphold the family’s reputation.

Arnon later told reporters that he knew his actions were against the law, but as the head of the family, he felt obligated to act to preserve the family’s honour. “I would rather die than see my family collapse,” he said.

He added that he was prepared to face legal consequences if his post was deemed to violate the Computer Crimes Act, saying he was ready to fight for his family.

Arnon also revealed that his son had recently threatened his wife with a gun after being caught with On. The wife reportedly filed a complaint with the Ban Nai Hud Police Station. Arnon said he made the Facebook post to bring justice to his daughter-in-law as quickly as possible.

As of now, local police have not issued a statement on the matter. Arnon stated he would continue posting on Facebook to expose his son’s adultery until his son stops his behaviour.