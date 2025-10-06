Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

Suspect found hiding toy gun under seat, later tests positive for meth

Dashcam footage screenshot of the incident | Photo via Phuket News

A motorbike rider in Koh Kaew, Phuket, was arrested after threatening a taxi driver with what appeared to be a gun, prompting a police investigation and multiple charges.

The incident took place around 1pm on October 5 and was captured on a dashcam. The footage circulated online, leading Phuket City Police Chief, Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew, to order officers to identify and locate the suspect.

Police later apprehended the man at a rented room on Soi Tatan in Ratsada. A search of his motorbike uncovered a toy switch gun hidden beneath the seat. The suspect was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he tested positive for methamphetamine.

He now faces several charges, including illegal use of Category 1 narcotics, intimidation, disobeying traffic signals (driving through the underpass), and failing to pay annual vehicle registration.

Image of the suspect’s arrest | Photo via Phuket City Police/Phuket News

The taxi driver involved told police he had been driving a passenger from Vachira Phuket Hospital to Thalang when the motorbike overtook him inside an underpass.

The rider then allegedly pulled up beside the taxi, revved his engine, and demanded the driver stop. The driver initially refused but changed his mind when the man threatened to throw a bottle, later identified as a kratom container, at the vehicle.

The rider then opened the seat of his motorbike and appeared to attempt to retrieve what looked like a gun. He reportedly displayed agitated behaviour until his female passenger intervened, standing between him and the driver to calm the situation.

The rider left shortly after being informed that the taxi was equipped with a dashcam and rearview cameras.

Phuket News reported that the driver has confirmed his intention to pursue legal action, citing the seriousness of the threat and its potential impact on public safety and Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination.

