American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

Police review CCTV footage to identify suspect in street attack

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
127 1 minute read
American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of WanderOn

An American tourist was assaulted by a motorcyclist while walking with family near a popular nightlife area in Pattaya, prompting a police investigation.

The attack took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 8, while 50 year old Quincy Nguyen Tran was walking back to his accommodation with family after dining along Pattaya South Beach Road.

As they passed Soi 16, near a Middle Eastern restaurant just off Walking Street, a Thai man riding a motorcycle reportedly swerved and struck Tran from behind.

Hoping to document the incident for possible insurance claims, Tran began recording the confrontation on his phone and called for police assistance. However, the situation escalated rapidly.

The motorcyclist allegedly slapped the phone from Tran’s hand and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious before speeding off on his bike.

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | News by Thaiger

The case was reported to Pattaya City Police Station at 3.38am yesterday, October 9. Lieutenant Pakkorn Prakobnan confirmed that an investigation is now underway.

Related Articles

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area and working to identify the suspect involved.”

The assault has raised concerns among local business owners and residents, especially given the popularity of Walking Street among tourists and families. The area, known for its nightlife and entertainment, has long struggled with sporadic incidents involving motorcyclists and late-night altercations.

While no official update on Tran’s condition has been released, police have confirmed he received medical attention following the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward to assist in the investigation.

In similar news, an American tourist was reportedly assaulted by a foreign bar owner in Pattaya in the early hours of July 11, allegedly for filming inside the venue without permission.

The 38 year old tourist filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at 2.50am. He arrived with visible facial injuries and submitted video footage of the incident to officers as evidence.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

3 seconds ago
American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

19 minutes ago
Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high

36 minutes ago
Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all

2 hours ago
Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first

2 hours ago
PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt

3 hours ago
Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside

3 hours ago
Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant

4 hours ago
Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with &#8216;Mimi&#8217; world tour arrival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with ‘Mimi’ world tour arrival

4 hours ago
Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video)

4 hours ago
American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south

7 hours ago
Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle

20 hours ago
Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal | Thaiger Business News

Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal

20 hours ago
Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond

21 hours ago
Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video)

21 hours ago
Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car

21 hours ago
Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held

22 hours ago
Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel | Thaiger Aviation News

Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel

22 hours ago
Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour

22 hours ago
Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

23 hours ago
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

23 hours ago
Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

23 hours ago
Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail | Thaiger Travel Guides

Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
127 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.