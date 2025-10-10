American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

An American tourist was assaulted by a motorcyclist while walking with family near a popular nightlife area in Pattaya, prompting a police investigation.

The attack took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 8, while 50 year old Quincy Nguyen Tran was walking back to his accommodation with family after dining along Pattaya South Beach Road.

As they passed Soi 16, near a Middle Eastern restaurant just off Walking Street, a Thai man riding a motorcycle reportedly swerved and struck Tran from behind.

Hoping to document the incident for possible insurance claims, Tran began recording the confrontation on his phone and called for police assistance. However, the situation escalated rapidly.

The motorcyclist allegedly slapped the phone from Tran’s hand and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious before speeding off on his bike.

The case was reported to Pattaya City Police Station at 3.38am yesterday, October 9. Lieutenant Pakkorn Prakobnan confirmed that an investigation is now underway.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area and working to identify the suspect involved.”

The assault has raised concerns among local business owners and residents, especially given the popularity of Walking Street among tourists and families. The area, known for its nightlife and entertainment, has long struggled with sporadic incidents involving motorcyclists and late-night altercations.

While no official update on Tran’s condition has been released, police have confirmed he received medical attention following the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward to assist in the investigation.

In similar news, an American tourist was reportedly assaulted by a foreign bar owner in Pattaya in the early hours of July 11, allegedly for filming inside the venue without permission.

The 38 year old tourist filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at 2.50am. He arrived with visible facial injuries and submitted video footage of the incident to officers as evidence.