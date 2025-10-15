Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

Girl discharged from hospital after 24 days of intensive care

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
118 1 minute read
Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A brave 14 year old girl from Chiang Mai is back home with her right hand reattached after a gang attack left her severely injured last month.

The attack, which occurred on September 16 in Mueang Chiang Mai district, left three students seriously injured. The girl, who was mistaken for a male target due to wearing a hoodie, lost her right hand in the ambush. Police arrested 15 suspects just two days later, including a Myanmar national who confessed to the misidentification.

The girl was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital at Chiang Mai University in critical condition from severe blood loss. A highly skilled team of doctors performed nearly 20 hours of microsurgery in a race against time to reattach her hand—a feat that has since gained widespread praise across social media for its complexity and success.

Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | News by Thaiger
Photo from Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist

According to a detailed medical report, the procedure managed to restore 90% functionality to her hand. This included the reconnection of 21 tendons, six nerves, one artery, and three veins. Doctors also employed flap surgery, a technique involving the transfer of healthy tissue to restore motor function.

Dr Narain Chotirosniramit, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, confirmed that the patient had made encouraging progress and was discharged from the hospital after 24 days of intensive care.

“The reattached hand has good blood circulation, with no signs of necrosis or infection. The wound has healed well, and she is now entering the rehabilitation phase with physical therapy.”

Although full sensation in her hand has not yet returned, the patient can already move several finger joints. Medical professionals say this is normal at this stage and expect continued improvement with therapy, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

In addition to physical recovery, her mental health has also shown significant progress. Dr Narain said that the hospital’s child psychiatry team had provided crucial support to help her cope with the trauma of the attack.

The case has shocked the local community and reignited concerns about youth gang violence in the region. Police say further legal proceedings are underway against the suspects involved.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

29 minutes ago
Phuket transwoman assaulted and robbed by Polish client after sex service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman assaulted and robbed by Polish client after sex service

35 minutes ago
KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual | Thaiger Business News

KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual

46 minutes ago
2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

1 hour ago
Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score

1 hour ago
2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

2 hours ago
Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s &#8216;stolen&#8217; figurines found in Bangkok mix-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese tourist’s ‘stolen’ figurines found in Bangkok mix-up

2 hours ago
Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers

3 hours ago
Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

3 hours ago
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

3 hours ago
Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

4 hours ago
Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her | Thaiger Thailand News

Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her

4 hours ago
Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate | Thaiger Phuket News

Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

4 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup

4 hours ago
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

5 hours ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

5 hours ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

5 hours ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

5 hours ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

7 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

7 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

7 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
118 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.