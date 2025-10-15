Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

A brave 14 year old girl from Chiang Mai is back home with her right hand reattached after a gang attack left her severely injured last month.

The attack, which occurred on September 16 in Mueang Chiang Mai district, left three students seriously injured. The girl, who was mistaken for a male target due to wearing a hoodie, lost her right hand in the ambush. Police arrested 15 suspects just two days later, including a Myanmar national who confessed to the misidentification.

The girl was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital at Chiang Mai University in critical condition from severe blood loss. A highly skilled team of doctors performed nearly 20 hours of microsurgery in a race against time to reattach her hand—a feat that has since gained widespread praise across social media for its complexity and success.

According to a detailed medical report, the procedure managed to restore 90% functionality to her hand. This included the reconnection of 21 tendons, six nerves, one artery, and three veins. Doctors also employed flap surgery, a technique involving the transfer of healthy tissue to restore motor function.

Dr Narain Chotirosniramit, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, confirmed that the patient had made encouraging progress and was discharged from the hospital after 24 days of intensive care.

“The reattached hand has good blood circulation, with no signs of necrosis or infection. The wound has healed well, and she is now entering the rehabilitation phase with physical therapy.”

Although full sensation in her hand has not yet returned, the patient can already move several finger joints. Medical professionals say this is normal at this stage and expect continued improvement with therapy, reported Bangkok Post.

In addition to physical recovery, her mental health has also shown significant progress. Dr Narain said that the hospital’s child psychiatry team had provided crucial support to help her cope with the trauma of the attack.

The case has shocked the local community and reignited concerns about youth gang violence in the region. Police say further legal proceedings are underway against the suspects involved.