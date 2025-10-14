Motorcycle dispute in Nonthaburi escalates to stabbing incident

Police are investigating an altercation between two men that left both injured after a knife fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district earlier today, October 14.

Officers from Pak Kret Police Station and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene, located near the entrance of Soi Sukaprachasan 3 on Tiwanon Road, after receiving reports of a stabbing around 12.30am.

Inside the convenience store, police found 37 year old Thanongsak lying injured with a knife lodged in his back. Another knife was discovered nearby. He was rushed to Pak Kret Irrigation Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, rescuers were informed of another injured man within the same area. They found 19 year old Lapphon with knife wounds to his neck and left arm. He was taken to Krung Thai Pak Kret Hospital.

Investigators confirmed both incidents were linked. Footage circulating on social media showed two groups confronting each other before the fight escalated inside the convenience store, accompanied by explosions and smoke.

Lapphon told police he had been riding with a friend when they encountered another motorcycle travelling in the wrong direction in an alley. The two sides exchanged words, and tempers flared.

He claimed that after noticing his friend arguing with the other man, he turned back and saw the man drawing a knife. He said he intervened, and the fight continued as both parties chased each other into the store.

A nearby shop vendor said she initially heard what sounded like a tyre bursting, but realised the noise came from a series of explosions, followed by smoke. She ran into the convenience store for safety and witnessed a group of three to four young men attacking one another inside.

KhaoSod reported that after the suspects fled, only one injured man remained inside the store. Police later found an unidentified small round object wrapped in electrical tape near the entrance, which they collected for examination.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events and identify all individuals involved in the fight.