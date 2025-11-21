Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video)

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video)
Screenshots from ยุทธพงษ์ นาลักษ์ Facebook video

A tourist was assaulted near the beach end of Bangla Road in Patong, prompting police to arrest a Thai man who had been disturbing passersby in the area.

The incident occurred around 5.10am today, November 21, near the beach end of Bangla Road, a bustling nightlife hotspot in Patong. Patong Police later confirmed the arrest of a Thai man accused of attacking a foreign tourist and disturbing other visitors along the strip.

A video of the assault quickly spread on local social media, raising questions about the slow police response despite officers being stationed nearby.

Patong Police Superintendent Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat addressed the backlash, acknowledging that the attack happened right in front of the Bangla Police Box.

He claimed police were first tipped off by a “good citizen” who reported a man behaving erratically near the entrance to Soi Bangla. The suspect then moved closer to Patong Beach, where he continued harassing pedestrians.

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | News by Thaiger

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | News by Thaiger

Officers arrested the man shortly afterwards, citing concerns for public safety. He was charged with causing a public disturbance and being under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Pol. Col. Chalermchai confirmed that the tourist involved has agreed to pursue legal action, reported The Phuket News.

The arrest came just hours after Patong Police held a public “nighttime readiness check” at 9pm yesterday, November 20, with safety briefings, equipment inspections, and patrol instructions. The operation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, was part of the Bangla Sandbox and Bangla Smart Safety Zone projects aimed at preventing late-night violence and maintaining public order.

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | News by Thaiger

Tourist attacked on Bangla Road just metres from police box (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Patong Police

Photos and video of the drill were posted proudly to the Patong Police Facebook page, showing officers conducting weapons checks and preparing for overnight patrols in the area.

Despite those efforts, the early-morning assault has sparked criticism over the effectiveness of the patrol measures, particularly given the high police presence in Soi Bangla.

Police said their “nighttime security measures” will continue as part of ongoing efforts to reassure tourists and restore confidence in the safety of Patong’s most popular nightlife zone.

Published: November 21, 2025, 1:23 PM
