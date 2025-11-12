Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

A man in Pattaya assaulted his grandmother during a late-night argument over money, leaving her with serious head injuries and hospitalised.

The assault occurred around 10pm on Monday, November 10, in front of the Khun Noi Jok porridge shop on Pattaya Third Road. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene and found the elderly woman, identified as Nhoo Khet Khajonchon, lying injured with a deep head wound caused by a blunt object. She was given first aid before being transferred to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment.

Witnesses were horrified by the violence. One witness, 23 year old Saharat Hattakij Udom, told police that the victim’s grandson, identified as Natthaphong Noi Sakran, began slapping his grandmother as she lay on the ground. When the elderly woman tried to defend herself with an umbrella, Natthaphong reportedly grabbed a metal door pull bar and struck her repeatedly on the head.

“I couldn’t stand by and watch. I rushed in to help and called the police.”

With the help of other bystanders, Saharat restrained the suspect until officers arrived.

Police detained Natthaphong at the scene and took him to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. He allegedly admitted to the assault, claiming he became enraged when his grandmother refused to give him money and scolded him while he was eating snacks. He denied taking methamphetamine, saying he had only consumed kratom water and marijuana earlier that day.

Investigators, however, expressed doubts about his claims and have ordered a drug test to determine whether he was under the influence at the time of the attack. Natthaphong faces charges of assault causing serious bodily harm, with additional charges possible depending on toxicology results, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers are also investigating the family’s background and any history of conflict that may have led to the violent altercation. Police have assured that the case will be handled with urgency due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.