Thai police arrest loan shark gang member after assault on disabled woman

Thai police have apprehended a member of a notorious loan shark gang, known as Suea, who assaulted a disabled woman in Udon Thani province. Meanwhile, another gang member, Palm, remains on the run after reportedly using a firearm to threaten locals.

Today, on November 9, at the Provincial Police Investigation Unit in Udon Thani, Police Colonel Anusak Sakdawatcharanon, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Udon Thani, and Police Colonel Wichan Suthampang, Superintendent of Kumphawapi Police Station, alongside local investigation teams, successfully arrested 28 year old Atsadawut Suea.

He was found hiding in a resort in Mueang district, Udon Thani. Following his capture, he was handed over to Kumphawapi Police Station for legal proceedings and is expected to apologise to the victim, Ratri, a 57 year old disabled resident of Kumphawapi district.

Efforts to apprehend Palm, another gang member, are ongoing, with police anticipating his capture soon.

Atsadawut has confessed to visiting the victim to demand a debt repayment on the day of the incident. He claimed that although he did not resort to threats, a verbal altercation ensued, leading to him striking the victim’s head in anger, fully aware of her disability.

Atsadawut stated that the loaned money was his own and not linked to any other financiers.

Police Colonel Anusak Sakdawatcharanon issued a warning to the public regarding borrowing from illicit lenders. While accessing loans through financial institutions may be difficult, unregulated loans often come with exorbitant interest rates, which can lead to long-term financial burdens.

Residents are urged to assess their repayment capabilities before borrowing and to avoid taking multiple loans simultaneously. Loan providers are reminded to comply with legal interest rates, not exceeding 15% annually, and to engage borrowers with respect, avoiding threats or physical harm, which constitutes a criminal offence.

Initially, Atsadawut faces charges of ‘causing bodily harm to another person’ and ‘lending money with interest rates exceeding legal limits.’ He has been sent to Kumphawapi Police Station for further legal actions, reported by KhaoSod.