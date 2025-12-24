Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 9:59 AM
132 2 minutes read
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

The gunman remains at large after a fatal shooting on an expressway in Bangkok early yesterday morning, December 23.

Officers from Prachachuen Police Station were alerted to the shooting at around 4.50am yesterday. The incident occurred about 200 metres from a toll booth on the Sirat Expressway in the Prachachuen area of Bang Sue district.

At the scene, police found the body of 34 year old Anuwat Yartniyom inside his sedan, a Toyota Altis. He suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and two additional wounds to his arm. His girlfriend, 28 year old Sawitri, was at the scene in a state of distress, with her clothes covered in blood.

Sawitri told police that Anuwat had picked her up from a friend’s condominium. The couple were driving home in the Phetchakasem area when the incident took place. She identified the shooter as the driver of a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire.

According to her account, the Alphard suddenly changed lanes as it approached the toll gate. She asked her boyfriend to give way to avoid a confrontation.

Fatal shooting on Bangkok road
Photo via DailyNews

However, the Alphard later pulled up alongside their car on the right-hand side. The driver then lowered his window and fired three to four shots directly at Anuwat before speeding away.

Police reviewed CCTV footage along the route and believe the shooting was likely triggered by a road dispute that occurred shortly before the toll gate. However, officers said they have not ruled out other possible motives.

Related Articles

KhaoSod reported that after the shooting, the Alphard was driven to an apartment where its registration plate were replaced with a fake one. The vehicle then continued towards Phutthamonthon Sai 7 Road before being abandoned in Nakhon Pathom province. The driver was later seen leaving the area by taxi.

Thai man shot dead on Bangkok expressway
Photo via DailyNews

Further investigation revealed that the Alphard was a rental vehicle. Police traced the most recent renter to a 48 year old man named Thitsanu Sanghirun, who resides in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. Records show that he had travelled to Bangkok several days before the shooting.

Nevertheless, police stressed that they have not yet confirmed whether Thitsanu was the gunman. Investigators are also working to determine how many people were travelling in the rental vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police said further updates would be released as the investigation continues.

Thaiger QUIZ
Bangkok Shooting Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What time did the shooting occur on December 23?
  2. 2. Who was the victim of the shooting?
  3. 3. What type of vehicle was the victim driving?
  4. 4. How many gunshot wounds did Anuwat suffer?
  5. 5. What was the name of Anuwat's girlfriend?
  6. 6. What did Sawitri claim triggered the shooting?
  7. 7. What vehicle did the shooter drive?
  8. 8. What did the shooter do after firing at Anuwat?
  9. 9. What was discovered about the rental vehicle used in the shooting?
  10. 10. Who was traced as the most recent renter of the Alphard?

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

35 seconds ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

7 minutes ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

35 minutes ago
Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo

48 minutes ago
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

17 hours ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

18 hours ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

18 hours ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

19 hours ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

20 hours ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

21 hours ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

21 hours ago
Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026)

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

23 hours ago
Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino | Thaiger Thailand News

Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

24 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees | Thaiger Education

Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees

24 hours ago
Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

1 day ago
Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

1 day ago
Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia claims Buakaw is a Cambodian citizen

2 days ago
Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat prisoner tries to flee interrogation, ends up in hospital instead

2 days ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production

2 days ago
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport

2 days ago
Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman gives birth in pickup truck near Ayutthaya roundabout

2 days ago
Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance

2 days ago
Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm | Thaiger Thailand News

Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 9:59 AM
132 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.