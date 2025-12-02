Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

A lawyer association president shot a motorcyclist during a road-rage confrontation in Nonthaburi yesterday, December 1, claiming he acted out of anger after being insulted.

Police and rescue workers from Ruam Katanyu Foundaton arrived at Bang Plu Intersection on Rattanathibet Road at around 9am, where they found 36 year old Bordin sitting beside his silver-bronze Honda CB500X with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The gunman, 65 year old Natchanodom Haengwong-ngam, who identified himself as the president of a lawyer association in the province, waited at the scene to surrender. His silver-bronze Toyota Altis was parked next to the motorcycle.

During his interview with police, Natchanodom claimed he had turned on his signal to make a left turn, but Bordin ignored it, rode too close to his vehicle, and kicked the car.

He alleged that the motorcyclist then cut in front of him and raised his middle finger, prompting him to follow the rider. Bordin then hit his fist on the car, leading both of them to pull discuss matters.

Natchanodom admitted to carrying a gun during the argument and claimed the shot was fired after Bordin provoked him and insulted him. He said he acted out of anger and did not intend to flee. He said he even offered to take the injured rider to a hospital, but Bordin refused.

Bordin gave a different account, telling Workpoint News that the lawyer cut in front of him and almost caused a collision, so he honked his horn.

Bordin denied ever kicking or striking the vehicle and insisted he did not use vulgarities. He tried multiple times to leave the scene, but the suspect prevented him from doing so.

Bordin’s father later revealed that a lawyer representing the suspect offered the family 150,000 baht to end the legal proceedings, raising concerns over their safety and the fairness of the case.

Police have charged Natchanodom with attempted murder and firing a gun in a public place without a necessary cause. Officers confirmed his firearm licence will be revoked.

Investigators noted that the suspect is attempting to frame the incident as self-defence, but the matter would later be considered during the court proceedings.