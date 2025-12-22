Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 10:26 AM
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

A Thai van driver faced a fine of 1,000 baht and had his public transport driving licence suspended after he struck a foreign woman on the head with a plastic bottle outside Phuket International Airport during a dispute over rubbish left in his vehicle.

The incident took place last week and quickly went viral on social media. The van driver, later identified as 31 year old Ratchawit, was filmed arguing with a foreign passenger before hitting her on the head with a plastic bottle. The altercation reportedly began after the woman allegedly left rubbish inside the van.

The footage sparked mixed reactions online. Many netizens criticised the driver’s behaviour, saying that cleaning rubbish left by passengers is part of a public transport driver’s responsibility and that violence can never be justified, regardless of the situation.

Others argued that passengers should take responsibility for their rubbish and respect public transport vehicles. Some drivers from the same profession said they understood Ratchawit’s frustration, sharing similar experiences of dealing with careless passengers.

Phuket driver fined for striking foreigner with bottle
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Following the incident, officers from Sakhu Police Station, together with airport officials, reviewed CCTV footage from the area. After identifying the suspect, police arrested Ratchawit for questioning.

During interrogation, Ratchawit told police that he had been driving along Patong Beach when a group of 12 foreign tourists hired his van for 1,200 baht to take them to the airport. Upon arriving, he discovered rubbish left inside the vehicle and asked one of the passengers to clean it. When she allegedly refused, the argument escalated.

Ratchawit admitted to his actions and apologised to the foreign woman. He said he acted out of anger and sudden impulse and promised not to repeat such behaviour in the future.

Phuket van driver attacks foreign woman
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Authorities fined him 1,000 baht and suspended his public transport driving licence for 180 days, or about six months. The suspension was based on improper attire while working as a public transport driver and engaging in an argument with a passenger while on duty.

The foreign tourist did not file a complaint, as she was scheduled to return to her home country that same day. However, due to clear video evidence, airport officials filed a complaint against Ratchawit for physical assault. Further legal penalties may be imposed following court proceedings.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
